J&K receives season’s first snowfall, netizens paint social media ‘white’

As the people of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the first snowfall of the season, many of them took to social media to share mesmerising pictures of the snow-clad regions. Various towns, including Gulmarg and Pahalgam, in Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperatures.

According to the officials, different areas across the state reported snowfall between 3-9 inches. Around 2-3 inches of snow accumulated in Srinagar by daybreak, whereas the hilly areas of the valley received between one foot to two feet snow.

The weather department stated that dry weather is likely to set in till December 20 with moderate rainfall in Jammu and snowfall with rain is expected in Kashmir.

Post the snowfall, social media was flooded with beautiful pictures of the snow-covered valley. Using hashtag #Snowfall and #Kashmir many residents shared pictures online. Here, take a look:

Following the snowfall, the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed. Many areas, including Marog, Magerkote and Panthiyal, also witnessed landslides.

(With inputs from PTI)

