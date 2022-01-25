scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
J&K rapper cop goes viral again. This time he is on a bigger stage

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 25, 2022 5:54:13 pm
J&K police rapper cop, J&K rapper cop colors tv, jammu and kashmir police, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, viral videos, indian expressThe cop's amazing singing has impressed all online.

Musical talent is not always associated with cops but a Jammu and Kashmir police constable has set the internet talking with his rapping skills all over again.

In an ode to countless brave hearts serving the nation, Jammu’s “rapper cop”, Constable Jeevan Kumar got everyone talking online with a poignant performance on his television debut.

Appearing on Colors TV’s Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, Kumar’s heartfelt and passionate performance impressed the audience, including the talent show’s judges Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Rapping about how security forces continue to protect the country braving all threats and risks to ensure citizens are safe, the cop’s strong delivery and cadence wowed all.

Kumar first garnered a whole lot of attention online and became an overnight internet sensation in March 2020 after senior Indian Police Officer (IPS) officer Mukesh Singh shared his video on Twitter. The young officer’s passion and musical talent earned him the title of “rapper cop” or “policewala rapper” in his hometown.

As he moved to a bigger stage, netizens couldn’t stop praising him for his thoughtful lyrics and impressive delivery. Beyond his hometown, people around the country are rooting for him and wishing him well for the competition. Many remarked whether he wins the talent show or not he has already managed to win people’s hearts.

