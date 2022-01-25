J&K rapper cop goes viral again. This time he is on a bigger stage

Musical talent is not always associated with cops but a Jammu and Kashmir police constable has set the internet talking with his rapping skills all over again.

In an ode to countless brave hearts serving the nation, Jammu’s “rapper cop”, Constable Jeevan Kumar got everyone talking online with a poignant performance on his television debut.

Appearing on Colors TV’s Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, Kumar’s heartfelt and passionate performance impressed the audience, including the talent show’s judges Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty.

Rapping about how security forces continue to protect the country braving all threats and risks to ensure citizens are safe, the cop’s strong delivery and cadence wowed all.

. @JmuKmrPolice Constable Jeevan Kumar aka G-One Rapper is now on @ColorsTV Hunarbaaz Desh ki shaan reality show as a contestant. Jai Ho! pic.twitter.com/arfwe2LU5b — Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) January 24, 2022

Kumar first garnered a whole lot of attention online and became an overnight internet sensation in March 2020 after senior Indian Police Officer (IPS) officer Mukesh Singh shared his video on Twitter. The young officer’s passion and musical talent earned him the title of “rapper cop” or “policewala rapper” in his hometown.

As he moved to a bigger stage, netizens couldn’t stop praising him for his thoughtful lyrics and impressive delivery. Beyond his hometown, people around the country are rooting for him and wishing him well for the competition. Many remarked whether he wins the talent show or not he has already managed to win people’s hearts.

Bhai this is the patriotic video of the year now and should goes viral as much as possible . Thank you Jeevan kumar you did it with @JmuKmrPolice . jai hind 🇮🇳 — Amarnath Gupta (@Amarnat33049142) January 25, 2022

He is awesome. Had goosebumps listening to him — Sandeep Chand (@chandsandeep) January 24, 2022

I got goosebumps… Salute! Jai Hind! — Hindustani🇮🇳 (@meamanraj06) January 24, 2022

Kya bat Hain excellent — Paradox (@Paradox35774019) January 25, 2022

The faith and the fearless. Respect 🙏 — Gautam Jha (@SongsOfChinar) January 24, 2022

He comes to saavdhan everytime he says Jai hind…….goosebumps

I don't need to say anything else. I have spoken — Dimitri Karthikov (@KarthikSrikant9) January 24, 2022

Amazing talent 👏 much better than many bollywood rappers these days. — CA Vibhor Sharma (@CAvibhorsharma) January 24, 2022

My ❤ swells with #PRIDE seeing this #talent .

Hats off to @JmuKmrPolice Constable Jeevan Kumar for proving that “The pen is mightier than the sword”. https://t.co/LlaK4lcmmJ — mir dayanita (@mirdayanita) January 24, 2022

What an inspiring singing, will definitely bring tears in the eyes. Long live JK police force. https://t.co/bEbzONN3yo — Sharad Khale (@sharadkhale) January 24, 2022

Only in India is rap-music pioneered by intensely patriotic cops… https://t.co/12uRGxLrB6 — Nirpal Dhaliwal (@NirpalDhaliwal) January 24, 2022

Ultimately done 👌🏻

I request @arrahman ji to create a duo with him, your Vandematram song & this rap will do wonders. https://t.co/CLfKqyhzLf — हिम मानव (@bmukky) January 24, 2022