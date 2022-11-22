JioCinema trends on Twitter as Indians complain about lag during FIFA World Cup matches

FIFA World Cup fever is catching up with Indian fans as the tournament in Qatar, the first time it is being held in the Middle East, is now underway. However, fans have been fuming as they are unhappy with the lag in the streaming service on JioCinema app, the official streaming partner of the FIFA World Cup in India.

While the fans were left utterly disappointed with the buffering speed and lag during the opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador, there are still many people who continue to face the same issues.

JioCinema’s Twitter handle had acknowledged the problem and posted, “Dear @JioCinema fans, We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

Fans in India have lambasted the streaming service for spoiling their FIFA World Cup experience.

“I watched FIFA on an illegal stream which had about 700k people watching in 4K UHD. Didn’t even buffer once. This guy’s server might be in his mom’s basement and yet faster than a billion dollar company #Jiodown #JioCinema,” tweeted a user.

“Reliance has single handedly ruined the entire world cup experience with their sub standard app. They are literally beta testing #JioCinema for #IPL2023 season. Please show some respect to Indian football fans too! #FIFAWorldCup2022,” wrote another.

“Hey @elonmusk can you buy #JioCinema and fire the guys who ruined our fifa world cup opening ceremony,” another user joked. “I’d rather listen to commentary in radio than watch in #JioCinema. Absolute kill joy,” said yet another.

Viacom Network 18 had won the broadcasting rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in India. All the matches will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels and live-streamed on the JioCinema app. The final of the FIFA World Cup will be held on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.