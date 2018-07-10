Jio Institute doesn’t have a Twitter handle, but here’s why @Jiolnstitute is still funny

With stinging humour and sarcastic digs as its weapons of choice, the Jio Institute’s parody account seems to have generated quite a buzz on social media. (Source: Mukesh Ambani Facebook Feed) With stinging humour and sarcastic digs as its weapons of choice, the Jio Institute’s parody account seems to have generated quite a buzz on social media. (Source: Mukesh Ambani Facebook Feed)

There is a good reason why searching for Jio Institute on Google did not throw up any results on Monday. The institute, backed by Reliance Foundation, is non-existent. When the HRD Ministry accorded Jio Institute with the “Institution of Eminence” status, the move created a furore on social media over how a proposed university qualified for the tag.

“Congratulations to @ManipalUni, @bitspilaniindia & Jio Inst for getting status of #InstituteofEminence. #TransformingEducation #48MonthsOfTransformingIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India,” posted Javadekar.

But amidst the funny digs aimed at the proposed institute that are doing the rounds on Twitter, a parody account of Jio Institute has left people laughing hard.

With its sarcastic digs, the account seems to have generated quite a buzz on social media. “Jio institute prides itself in that you can’t even find it on Google,” “Only those with jio mobile number can apply to jio institute. Hurry. You may lose your chance for 2019,” are just a couple of tweets from the lot that we are talking about.

Thank you Javadekar ji for granting jio institute An Institute of eminence tag. We will build the University together before 2024. — Jio lnstitute (@Jiolnstitute) 9 July 2018

Jio institute prides itself in that you can’t even find it on Google. — Jio lnstitute (@Jiolnstitute) 9 July 2018

Data is Free, Not Education. — Jio lnstitute (@Jiolnstitute) 9 July 2018

The world is there at Sharda University but thanks to Portability you all can port to Jio Institute. #JioInstitute — Jio lnstitute (@Jiolnstitute) 9 July 2018

Meanwhile, many on Twitter strongly objected to Jio Institute being awarded the status.

Dear HRD, if Jio Institute is better than IITs and top NITs, you must stop creating more and more IITs. Thanks for making education a joke in India. — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) July 9, 2018

Absolutely astounding! HRD ministry declares a ‘yet to be opened’ Ambani owned ‘Jio Institute’ as one of 6 ‘institutions of eminence’, along with IITs & IIMs! Can’t imagine a more grotesque joke on the country & a more blatant act of cronyism! https://t.co/34byKhOPwH — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) July 10, 2018

Everyday 100s of students in Ahmedabad take the Bullet train in the morning to attend their college — the JIO Institute in Bombay. The students didn’t need to take an Education loan coz the heavy tuition fees was paid out of the 15L amount they rcvd last year. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 9, 2018

The three public sector institutes that were also granted the IoE status were IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IISc Bangalore.

