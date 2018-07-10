Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Jio Institute doesn’t have a Twitter handle, but here’s why @Jiolnstitute is still funny

Amidst the arguments that are doing the rounds of the Internet, a parody account of Jio Institute has got people laughing hard, if not at least amused.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2018 11:02:59 am
jio institute, jio institute reliance, jio institute of eminence, jio institute modi government, reliance ambani Jio institute of eminence status, Jio Institute Twitter reactions, Indian express, Indian express news With stinging humour and sarcastic digs as its weapons of choice, the Jio Institute’s parody account seems to have generated quite a buzz on social media. (Source: Mukesh Ambani Facebook Feed)

There is a good reason why searching for Jio Institute on Google did not throw up any results on Monday. The institute, backed by Reliance Foundation, is non-existent. When the HRD Ministry accorded Jio Institute with the “Institution of Eminence” status, the move created a furore on social media over how a proposed university qualified for the tag.

“Congratulations to @ManipalUni, @bitspilaniindia & Jio Inst for getting status of #InstituteofEminence. #TransformingEducation #48MonthsOfTransformingIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India,” posted Javadekar.

 

But amidst the funny digs aimed at the proposed institute that are doing the rounds on Twitter, a parody account of Jio Institute has left people laughing hard.

With its sarcastic digs, the account seems to have generated quite a buzz on social media. “Jio institute prides itself in that you can’t even find it on Google,” “Only those with jio mobile number can apply to jio institute. Hurry. You may lose your chance for 2019,” are just a couple of tweets from the lot that we are talking about.

Check out other tweets from the handle, here.

Meanwhile, many on Twitter strongly objected to Jio Institute being awarded the status.

Here is what some of them had to say.

The three public sector institutes that were also granted the IoE status were IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IISc Bangalore.

