Video of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ dance at Pakistani wedding gets over 1.1 million views

The rage over “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” refuses to die down. From a Korean group to professors at Delhi’s Jesus and Mary College, dancers shaking a leg to the song from Pathaan continue to grab eyeballs online. The upbeat music and dazzling moves made by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have left a deep imprint on fans.

The latest entrant to the list is a choreographer from Pakistan who made moves to the peppy song at a wedding. A video shows him energetically perform alone and slay the hook step as people surrounding him watch.

“Party pathan ke ghar rakho gay tou pathan tou ayega. in comments if you’re Khan/Pathan,” read the caption of the clip posted on the Instagram handle ahmad_khan_choreography. Since being shared on February 17, it has amassed more than 1.1 million views on the platform.

The text inserted in the clip read, “POV: When Khan dances on Jhoome Jo Pathan”. While Instagram users were amazed by his performance, many disapproved of the audience’s attitude. A user commented, “Dance 🔥 but People are boring :/” Another user wrote, “Great energy , great dance 🔥 but the audience 😂 looks so tired.” A third user commented, “U can sing his song u can try to dance like him but there’s only ONE Shah Rukh Khan and he is in INDIA.”

After a hiatus of four years, Shah Rukh Khan danced on screen for the first time in the song. Set in scenic locales, the song was composed by the duo Vishal-Shekar and sung by Sukriti and Arijit Singh. The spy thriller has crossed Rs 1,200 crore in box-office collections worldwide.