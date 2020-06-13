scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 13, 2020
Fitness freak ghost? Jhansi Police reveal truth behind viral video of moving gym equipment in empty park

Top UP Police personnel Rahul Srivastav said the real ghost was "some mischievous person" who made the video. "Miscreants will be locked up in a ‘haunted’ lockup soon #NoHostForGhost," he added.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 13, 2020 2:05:52 pm
jhansi police, jhansi park ghost swinging, open gym ghost swinging, japanese exercise park swing, fake ghost video, indian express After getting reports the cops visited the park and saw the swing moving in an open gym park and tried to find out the truth. (Source: Jhansi Police/Twitter)

Although scary, people can’t keep away from things that seem to involve paranormal activities. Time and again, “ghost videos” have taken social media by storm. The latest video going viral shows gym equipment moving eerily in an empty park. The spooky video has quickly gone viral on social media, forcing the police to intervene and assure people it is, in fact, fake.

Multiple accounts sharing the clip online claimed it was taken in different places. Some users mentioned it was from Japanese Park in Delhi’s Rohini, while other claimed they saw the freaky activity in Kanshiram Park in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

Finally, the Jhansi Police went to inspect the equipment and noted that, indeed, it kept moving despite no one using it. A video of the equipment moving while the police were inspecting it has also got everyone talking online.

However, the police found out, it wasn’t moving because of a “fitness enthusiast ghost”, but excess grease on the swing, which makes it shake involuntarily for several minutes.

Top UP Police personnel Rahul Srivastav on Twitter said the real ghost was “some mischievous person” who made the video. “Miscreants will be locked up in a ‘haunted’ lockup soon #NoHostForGhost,” he added.

People on social media were left in splits and had funny responses to the video and the police’s reaction.

