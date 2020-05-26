Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Police personnel distribute toys among children of migrant workers, win praise online

Among those who shared the video was Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who praised the police personnel for a "wonderful gesture".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 26, 2020 6:59:16 pm
Jhansi Police, Migrant workers, migrant labourers, COVID-19, trending news, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Indian Express news The department distributed toys to children of migrant workers on Sunday at the Uttar Pradesh–Madhya Pradesh border. (Twitter/ Harsh Vardhan)

The Jhansi Police received praise on social media after several pictures and videos emerged of them distributing toys among the children of migrant workers at the Uttar Pradesh–Madhya Pradesh border.

The department distributed the toys Sunday in an attempt to spread cheer among the children who are currently on the way back to their hometowns with their parents.

In a video, officials can be seen distributing masks to children and their parents as they wait to collect toys. Among those who shared the video was Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who praised them for a “wonderful gesture”.

Watch the video here:

Many on social media praised the police officials for the gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Recently a BBC journalist was praised online after he offered his shoes to a barefoot man who was trekking across states.

Ever since the lockdown was implemented to stem the spread of COVID-19, social media has been flooded with many heartbreaking visuals that captured the plight of the migrant workers as they attempted to journey back to their homes.

 

