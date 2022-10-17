scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Jewellery store owner gifts cars, bikes to staff, reminds netizens of Jethalal from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’

Jayanthi Lal, owner of Challani Jewellery, reportedly spent Rs 1.2 crore to gift cars to 10 employees and bikes to 20.

Jayanthi Lal, Challani Jewellers, Jewellery store owner gifts cars and bikes to employees, Diwali bonus, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, viral, trendingJayanthi Lal, owner of Challani Jewellery, reportedly spent Rs 1.2 crore to gift cars and bikes to his employees.

It is again that time of the year when employees eagerly wait for a Diwali bonus. However, ever since the pandemic struck, there has been a lack of enthusiasm among employees as companies adopted cost-cutting measures and it impacted bonuses. But this jewellery shop owner in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai isn’t frugal when it comes to handing out gifts.

Also Read |Chennai jewellery shop owner gifts cars, bikes to employees as Diwali gifts

Jayanthi Lal, owner of Challani Jewellery, reportedly spent Rs 1.2 crore to gift cars and bikes to his employees. “They have worked with me through all ups and downs. This is to encourage their work. We are giving cars to 10 people and bikes to 20,” the businessman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

See the post below:

Jayanthi Lal’s actions reminded netizens of the character Jethalal Gada from the long-running sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Jethalal Gada, played by Dilip Joshi, is the owner of Gada Electronics and refuses to increase the salary of his employees.

“Jethalal should follow the footsteps of his grandfather and increase salaries of Nattu Kaka and Bagha immediately,” a Twitter user joked. “IT companies be giving one dry fruit box,” wrote another. “500₹ Amazon cupoun to avoid delivery charges,” joked a third. “That’s nice ,hardwork should be rewarded,” said another.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutritionPremium
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutrition
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents

According to S Balaji, assistant general manager of publicity and marketing for Challani Jewellery, this is the first time in the country that a jewellery owner has gifted cars or bikes to the staff.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-10-2022 at 03:23:29 pm
Next Story

LJP (Ram Vilas) to contest Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls: Chirag Paswan

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement