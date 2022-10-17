Jewellery store owner gifts cars, bikes to staff, reminds netizens of Jethalal from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’

It is again that time of the year when employees eagerly wait for a Diwali bonus. However, ever since the pandemic struck, there has been a lack of enthusiasm among employees as companies adopted cost-cutting measures and it impacted bonuses. But this jewellery shop owner in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai isn’t frugal when it comes to handing out gifts.

Jayanthi Lal, owner of Challani Jewellery, reportedly spent Rs 1.2 crore to gift cars and bikes to his employees. “They have worked with me through all ups and downs. This is to encourage their work. We are giving cars to 10 people and bikes to 20,” the businessman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu | A jewellery shop owner gifted cars and bikes to his staff as Diwali gifts They have worked with me through all ups and downs. This is to encourage their work. We are giving cars to 10 people and bikes to 20: Jayanthi Lal, owner of the jewellery shop (16.10) pic.twitter.com/xwUI0sgNRn — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

Jayanthi Lal’s actions reminded netizens of the character Jethalal Gada from the long-running sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Jethalal Gada, played by Dilip Joshi, is the owner of Gada Electronics and refuses to increase the salary of his employees.

“Jethalal should follow the footsteps of his grandfather and increase salaries of Nattu Kaka and Bagha immediately,” a Twitter user joked. “IT companies be giving one dry fruit box,” wrote another. “500₹ Amazon cupoun to avoid delivery charges,” joked a third. “That’s nice ,hardwork should be rewarded,” said another.

According to S Balaji, assistant general manager of publicity and marketing for Challani Jewellery, this is the first time in the country that a jewellery owner has gifted cars or bikes to the staff.