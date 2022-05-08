‘Nature is amazing’: Watch the jet of water from Maharashtra’s Nivati Rocks

As travel restrictions due to the Covid pandemic have been lifted, people have bid adieu to the sedentary lifestyle and started exploring places. A video that has been making the rounds on the internet features an amazing spot, Nivati Rocks in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district.

The video captured from a boat shows water spouting from the giant rock as waves splash.

The clip—retweeted by Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises—has amassed more than 16,300 views so far.

Watch the video here:

@hvgoenka This spot is called “Nivati Rocks”, off the coast of Vengurla in Sindhudurg District, Maharashtra. Every wave that comes in creates this jet of water. Amazing India. pic.twitter.com/WhExlKoqPa — DrMadhuTeckchandani (@msteckchandani) May 6, 2022

“This spot is called “Nivati Rocks”, off the coast of Vengurla in Sindhudurg District, Maharashtra. Every wave that comes in creates this jet of water. Amazing India,” read the caption of the tweet.

The Nivati fort was constructed during the rule of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji after the construction of the Sindhudurg fort. It was constructed to protect the sea route from the Karli creek, as per the website of the Maharashtra tourism department.

As per Conde Nast Traveller, Nivati Rocks are in the middle of the sea and the summit of the fort gives an elevated view of the sea. There is a lighthouse also.

Before this, a rare phenomenon of water gushing out of a mulberry tree trunk astounded netizens. A video shared by an Instagram user showed the spectacular sight of water flowing out the tree in Montenegro, a country in southeastern Europe.