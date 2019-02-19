Toggle Menu
Jet Blue says it will rename aircraft after baby that was born on it mid-flighthttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/jet-blue-announces-to-rename-carriers-name-after-baby-born-mid-flight-5591181/

Jet Blue says it will rename aircraft after baby that was born on it mid-flight

"With mom’s okay, we’d like to rename “Born To Be Blue” after our newest baby blue and our youngest customer ever," the company said on Twitter.

The baby and mother were fine after the delivery.

A JetBlue flight landed with an extra passenger after a pregnant mother gave birth to a baby 70,000 feet in the air. Flight 1954 on Friday from Puerto Rico to Fort Lauderdale welcomed the company’s “youngest customer ever” on board, and has a beautiful gesture for the little one. Born on an aircraft, coincidentally named, ‘Born To Be Blue’, the plane will now be renamed after the newborn!

Sharing the news on Twitter, the airline said they would update the aircraft’s name to reflect the name of its youngest passenger, if they get the permission of the baby boy’s mother.

“With mom’s okay, we’d like to rename “Born To Be Blue” after our newest baby blue and our youngest customer ever,” the company said.

“We’d like to thank the crew and medical professionals on board for their quick action under pressure, and wish the new mother and son all the best,” JetBlue’s corporate communications manager Jennifer Dang told NBC 6 in a statement on Saturday.

The airline also announced that there were “more baby shower gifts to come!” but didn’t reveal any details about what they would be. Some predicted that the baby may have won a lifetime worth of free flights.

Two years ago a baby was born in Jet Airways and company announced that the passenger born mid-flight would receive free passes for life.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Man drives around with son sitting on tire attached to the car; viral video triggers police investigation
2 Food app shows order going from north to south India, company's reply steals show
3 Woman dresses up as 'gorilla cop' to catch pervert in Australia