Jet Blue says it will rename aircraft after baby that was born on it mid-flight

A JetBlue flight landed with an extra passenger after a pregnant mother gave birth to a baby 70,000 feet in the air. Flight 1954 on Friday from Puerto Rico to Fort Lauderdale welcomed the company’s “youngest customer ever” on board, and has a beautiful gesture for the little one. Born on an aircraft, coincidentally named, ‘Born To Be Blue’, the plane will now be renamed after the newborn!

Advertising

Sharing the news on Twitter, the airline said they would update the aircraft’s name to reflect the name of its youngest passenger, if they get the permission of the baby boy’s mother.

“With mom’s okay, we’d like to rename “Born To Be Blue” after our newest baby blue and our youngest customer ever,” the company said.

“We’d like to thank the crew and medical professionals on board for their quick action under pressure, and wish the new mother and son all the best,” JetBlue’s corporate communications manager Jennifer Dang told NBC 6 in a statement on Saturday.

Giving storks a day off. With mom’s okay, we’d like to rename “Born To Be Blue” after our newest baby blue and our youngest customer ever. More baby shower gifts to come! #AirBorn https://t.co/h7tQRY0lwn — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) February 16, 2019

What an amazing coincidence our brand NEW #BabyBlue born at #BornToBeBlue aircraft @JetBlue @HelloJetBlue Thank you to our amazing IF crew and Angie AO Leader for suprising and delight this new mom!#Culturepic 🛫 👶 pic.twitter.com/807iDKNjcD — Y. Ramos (@YQRamos) February 16, 2019

The airline also announced that there were “more baby shower gifts to come!” but didn’t reveal any details about what they would be. Some predicted that the baby may have won a lifetime worth of free flights.

Baby Blue should have flying privileges for the rest of his life. Good job to everyone who helped bring him safely into this world. — Janice Luscher (@leeleslan) February 19, 2019

What a joy . Thank God mom & boy r doing well. Nice job jet blue crew👍 — RitaA Toomer (@RitaaToomer) February 18, 2019

How cool!! Wonder if #babyblue will have “air” as his place of birth on his birth certificate? Thanks for sharing such an uplifting story! Glad mom and baby are ok. — Susan A (@SusanAndreini) February 17, 2019

As someone who religiously checks my @JetBlue plane name as a pre-flight ritual, I 💙 this story! https://t.co/4Ih0Ur5Ye5 — laurbrown (@laurbrown) February 16, 2019 Advertising

Two years ago a baby was born in Jet Airways and company announced that the passenger born mid-flight would receive free passes for life.