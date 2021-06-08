‘What a nightmare’: Watch sinkhole swallowing cars at parking lot in Jerusalem

According to a BBC report, the sinkhole is believed to have been formed as a result of a highway tunnel being dug nearby. There were no reports of casualties.

A large sinkhole opened up at a parking lot of a hospital in Jerusalem on Monday afternoon, swallowing up to three cars and causing panic among locals.

Pictures and security footage from the Shaare Zedek Medical Center showed cars tumbling into the pit that grew in size as its surrounding walls collapsed.

According to local news agency Times of Israel, the hospital had recently opened up the parking lot to accommodate more vehicles.

A sinkhole swallows up cars in a parking lot in Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/OGRH5YKsJu — Reuters (@Reuters) June 8, 2021

The report also said that over seven fire trucks were rushed to the scene. A special rescue unit was also dispatched to search and rescue people who may have been trapped inside vehicles that dropped into the hole.

In a similar incident, a sinkhole measuring about 300 feet in diameter, opened up in farmland in the state of Puebla, Mexico. The hole, which has rapidly expanded, after its first appearance last week, is even threatening to swallow a nearby house.

For the uninitiated, a sinkhole is a hole or depression on the ground, caused by collapse of the surface layer.