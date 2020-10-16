Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues’s video in quarantine has netizens in splits

As Rodrigues is currently in one posh hotel in Mumbai, she was seen throwing the ball in air and nailing the one-hand catch by leaping forward on the bed.

A video of cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues in which she showed how she’s dealing with her first day in quarantine ahead of the Women’s T20 Challenge is being widely shared on social media.

In the video, the cricketer is seen practicing her catching skills while giving commentary. She throws a ball of a wall and catches the ball one-handed on a bed.

“What a catch!” she says. Then she walks up to the camera and says, “Quarantine Day 1”.

Many, including fellow cricketers and fans, commented on the video. Many loved her method of dealing with quarantine and asked her to record more clips.

After arriving in Mumbai from various parts of the country, the players have to be in quarantine for a period of more than a week and will be tested multiple times in that period. The players are likely to depart for UAE on October 22, after which they will go undergo a six-day quarantine like the players competing in the men’s IPL.

Thirty-odd Indian players scheduled to take part in the Women’s T20 Challenge in the UAE next month had been asked to assemble in Mumbai by October 13 for quarantine requirements.

