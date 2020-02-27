Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues dances to Love Aaj Kal song at WT20 World Cup, impresses Kartik Aaryan

Fans were impressed to see the young cricketer busting moves and lauded her dancing skills. Fans were impressed to see the young cricketer busting moves and lauded her dancing skills.

Before India became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals at the Women’s T20 World Cup with a last-over win over New Zealand, Indian batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues showed off her dance moves and a video of it is going viral on social media. The official handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted a video of Rodrigues dancing her heart out with an off-duty security personnel ahead of the game.

The 19-year-old danced to ‘Haan Main Galat’ from the film Love Aaj Kal 2 and people on social media praised her dance movies. Even the film’s star Kartik Aaryan was impressed. In the video, Rodrigues and the woman security personnel were seen performing the hook step of the dance number.

As this profile of Rodrigues pointed out, she’s no stranger to song or dance and has a huge following on social media. From shaking a leg with her ‘partner-in-crime’ and India teammate Smriti Mandhana to serenading her Yorkshire mates in the team bus with her guitar, the batswoman is often the life of the team.

Here’s the video of the dance:

In a tweet, Aaryan said Rodrigues was his “favourite cricketer” and asked her to bring the cup home. “My favourite cricketer aces #HaanMainGalat !! Bring the cup home Jemi. And by popular demand also bring Security Ji to bollywood,” the actor wrote while reacting to the clip.

India has won all three group games in the WT20 World Cup so far and became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals.

