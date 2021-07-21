Netizens react as Jeff Bezos with crewmates successfully carry out Blue Origin’s inaugural space voyage

Many took to Twitter with congratulatory messages as 57-year-old along with his crewmates touched down safely in West Texas at about 8.22 am local time.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and three others Tuesday took a trip to space aboard his space venture Blue Origin’s New Shepard launch vehicle and returned safely to Earth. The historic suborbital flight prompted a slew of reactions on social media.

Bezos was joined by his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old former aviator Wally Funk, and 18-year-old high school graduate Oliver Daemen. Funk and Daemen became the oldest and youngest people to reach space.

Beautiful launch from West Texas this morning. #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/JUpRA7PHvv — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

Check out some of best photos from today’s historic #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/aqQg0gzxi4 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

The trip lasted for about 10 minutes and 20 seconds. The capsule returned to Earth deploying parachutes and used a last-minute retro-thrust system that expelled a “pillow of air” for a soft landing in the Texas desert.

Read more | Jeff Bezos carries out Blue Origin’s inaugural space voyage

Picture perfect landing in the West Texas desert! #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/UXQvzBkq6P — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

Many took to Twitter with congratulatory messages as 57-year-old along with his crewmates touched down safely in West Texas at about 8.22 am local time. Take a look at some reactions here:

Where have I seen that #BlueOrigin capsule before? pic.twitter.com/nFSzitIzWN — Josh Applekamp (@HeIsApple) July 20, 2021

With today’s successful #BlueOrigin flight, we’re now one step closer to being finally able to launch people/things into the sun. Our brightest days are ahead! 😎🚀☀️ — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) July 20, 2021

Today we are all Clint Howard #BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/3w0cU2sHny — Andy Stidham (@StidhamComedy) July 20, 2021

Jeff Bezos launched himself into space so that someone else can be the richest person in the world for a while. Levels. #BlueOrigin — 31savage🗯️ (@St_Laurent_Dont) July 20, 2021

11 MINUTES JUST TO THE EDGE OF SPACE?? #BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/CnRosv2Hop — Rachael Stott (@RachaelAtWork) July 20, 2021

This comes nine days after Briton Richard Branson flew to space on his competing space tourism shuttle, Virgin Galactic.

According to a Reuters report, the mission was part of a fiercely competitive battle between Bezos’ Blue Origin and fellow billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic to tap a potentially lucrative space tourism market the Swiss bank UBS estimates will be worth $3 billion annually in a decade.