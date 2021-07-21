scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Must Read

Netizens react as Jeff Bezos with crewmates successfully carry out Blue Origin’s inaugural space voyage

Bezos was joined by his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old former aviator Wally Funk, and 18-year-old high school graduate Oliver Daemen.  Funk and Daemen became the oldest and youngest people to reach space.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2021 1:07:00 pm
Jeff Bezos, Blue origin space flight, Jeff Bezos in space, Jeff Bezos space voyage, Blue Origin’s inaugural space voyage, Twitter reaction, Space tourism, Blue Origin space flight launch, Blue Origin space flight launch viral video, Blue Origin space flight launch touchdown video, Blue Origin launch, Science news, Jeff Bezos Blue Origin touchdown,Commercial space flight, Trending news, Indian Express newsMany took to Twitter with congratulatory messages as 57-year-old along with his crewmates touched down safely in West Texas at about 8.22 am local time.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and three others Tuesday took a trip to space aboard his space venture Blue Origin’s New Shepard launch vehicle and returned safely to Earth. The historic suborbital flight prompted a slew of reactions on social media.

Also read |Space tourism: Difference between flights of Branson, Bezos and Musk

Bezos was joined by his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old former aviator Wally Funk, and 18-year-old high school graduate Oliver Daemen.  Funk and Daemen became the oldest and youngest people to reach space.

The trip lasted for about 10 minutes and 20 seconds. The capsule returned to Earth deploying parachutes and used a last-minute retro-thrust system that expelled a “pillow of air” for a soft landing in the Texas desert.

Read more |Jeff Bezos carries out Blue Origin’s inaugural space voyage

Many took to Twitter with congratulatory messages as 57-year-old along with his crewmates touched down safely in West Texas at about 8.22 am local time. Take a look at some reactions here:

This comes nine days after Briton Richard Branson flew to space on his competing space tourism shuttle, Virgin Galactic.

According to a Reuters report, the mission was part of a fiercely competitive battle between Bezos’ Blue Origin and fellow billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic to tap a potentially lucrative space tourism market the Swiss bank UBS estimates will be worth $3 billion annually in a decade.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 21: Latest News

Advertisement