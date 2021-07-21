Netizens react as Jeff Bezos with crewmates successfully carry out Blue Origin’s inaugural space voyage

July 21, 2021 1:07:00 pm
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and three others Tuesday took a trip to space aboard his space venture Blue Origin’s New Shepard launch vehicle and returned safely to Earth. The historic suborbital flight prompted a slew of reactions on social media.
Bezos was joined by his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old former aviator Wally Funk, and 18-year-old high school graduate Oliver Daemen. Funk and Daemen became the oldest and youngest people to reach space.
Beautiful launch from West Texas this morning. #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/JUpRA7PHvv
— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
Check out some of best photos from today’s historic #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/aqQg0gzxi4
— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
The trip lasted for about 10 minutes and 20 seconds. The capsule returned to Earth deploying parachutes and used a last-minute retro-thrust system that expelled a “pillow of air” for a soft landing in the Texas desert.
Picture perfect landing in the West Texas desert! #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/UXQvzBkq6P
— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
Many took to Twitter with congratulatory messages as 57-year-old along with his crewmates touched down safely in West Texas at about 8.22 am local time. Take a look at some reactions here:
Me Trying to touch Space
#BlueOrigin#JeffBezos pic.twitter.com/CiVCrdqGRw
— Ashwath (@ash_75_) July 20, 2021
Life really does imitate art🤔#BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/f3xy7P7WyR
— thenerdofher (@thenerdofher) July 20, 2021
Yeeeeaaaahhhhs! I didn’t breathe for 11 minutes. #BlueOrigin #CiviliansInSpace pic.twitter.com/m9r8TqgH0U
— Kelly (@KellySargekel) July 20, 2021
The moment I see the #BlueOrigin 🚀 pic.twitter.com/YhvfjOTp3P
— Cpt. No Filter (@Larsbian87) July 20, 2021
Where have I seen that #BlueOrigin capsule before? pic.twitter.com/nFSzitIzWN
— Josh Applekamp (@HeIsApple) July 20, 2021
With today’s successful #BlueOrigin flight, we’re now one step closer to being finally able to launch people/things into the sun. Our brightest days are ahead! 😎🚀☀️
— Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) July 20, 2021
Today we are all Clint Howard #BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/3w0cU2sHny
— Andy Stidham (@StidhamComedy) July 20, 2021
Journey towards the end of the space.
Historic!
Incredible!#BlueOrigin#FlyWallyFly pic.twitter.com/2KyGI6nfHZ
— Pizzatarian (@cheese_burst_) July 20, 2021
Still my favorite wealthy explorers. #BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/INwUmHHWr7
— Ericwalker (@_ericwalker_) July 20, 2021
Jeff Bezos launched himself into space so that someone else can be the richest person in the world for a while. Levels. #BlueOrigin
— 31savage🗯️ (@St_Laurent_Dont) July 20, 2021
11 MINUTES JUST TO THE EDGE OF SPACE?? #BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/CnRosv2Hop
— Rachael Stott (@RachaelAtWork) July 20, 2021
Congratulations to #JeffBezos on the manned launch of #BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/CtVmRVeoxl
— Connie H #WeAreStarfleet 🏳️⚧️🇬🇧she/her (@ConnieH_uk) July 20, 2021
Absolutely spot on #BlueOrigin #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/8LskFBJe3P
— Connie H #WeAreStarfleet 🏳️⚧️🇬🇧she/her (@ConnieH_uk) July 20, 2021
Congrats to #BlueOrigin on the incredible launch! What an achievement pic.twitter.com/1XpzM3UrTl
— Kyle Hill (@Sci_Phile) July 20, 2021
This comes nine days after Briton Richard Branson flew to space on his competing space tourism shuttle, Virgin Galactic.
According to a Reuters report, the mission was part of a fiercely competitive battle between Bezos’ Blue Origin and fellow billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic to tap a potentially lucrative space tourism market the Swiss bank UBS estimates will be worth $3 billion annually in a decade.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-