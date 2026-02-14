Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are ‘rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage

Titled "The Big Shift: How India Is Rewriting the Rules of Partner Search and Marriage", the study analyses a decade of user trends from 2016 to 2025.

By: Trends Desk
Feb 14, 2026
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decadeStrict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade (Representative image: Pexels)
Marriage in India has evolved over the years, with several couples eliminating traditional beliefs and prejudices around caste, religion, second marriages, and other factors. A new data-led report released by Jeevansathi made some surprising transformations around weddings in India.

Titled ‘The Big Shift: How India Is Rewriting the Rules of Partner Search and Marriage’, the study analyses a decade of user trends from 2016 to 2025, along with survey insights from over 30,000 active users in 2026.

One of the most notable findings is the changes in the age of marriage. Over the past decade, the median age of users searching for partners has increased from 27 to 29, the study noted.

Today, half of all users begin their search at age 29, highlighting a growing emphasis on career growth, financial stability, and personal readiness before committing to the institution.

The study also revealed that marriage decisions are self-driven. The report notes that 77 per cent of profiles on the platform are now created and managed by individuals themselves, up from 67 per cent in 2016, while family-managed profiles have declined from 33 per cent to 23 per cent.

Another interesting finding stated that sibling involvement has become more prominent than parental involvement in Tier 3 cities. The data suggests that arranged marriage is evolving into a more collaborative process, with individuals leading decisions and families playing a supportive role.

Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade. In 2016, 91 per cent of users listed caste as a mandatory partner criterion. By 2025, that number had fallen to 54 per cent. In metropolitan cities, the figure is even lower at 49 per cent.

The shift indicates that compatibility, shared values, and lifestyle alignment are gaining priority over traditional beliefs.

Rohan Mathur, Chief Business Officer at Jeevansathi and Head of M&A and Corporate Development, said the findings reflect a broader cultural change. “Indian singles have become more intentional, choosing compatibility, shared values, and emotional readiness over rigid filters or timelines. Marriage today is increasingly self-led, yet deeply collaborative,” he said.

Users seeking second marriage rose by 16%

The report also highlights changing attitudes toward remarriage. In 2016, 11 per cent of users on the platform were seeking a second marriage. By 2025, the figure had risen to 16 per cent, marking a 43 per cent increase over the decade.

Notably, 15 per cent of interest received by divorced profiles comes from users who have never been married. One in six success stories on the platform today involves individuals entering a second marriage, pointing to a gradual destigmatisation of divorce.

Emotional readiness appears to be replacing age and income as markers of marriage preparedness. Nine in ten users said finding the “right person” matters more than reaching a specific age or income level, with responses nearly identical across genders.

Despite growing independence, family involvement continues to hold importance. Around 69 per cent of users said parental involvement makes the marriage process easier, with the number slightly higher among women at 75 per cent.

Traditional financial expectations within marriage are also evolving. Only 8 per cent of users believe one partner should be the sole breadwinner. A significant 87 per cent of men said they are comfortable marrying a woman who earns more than they do, while 15 per cent of women said they are open to marrying men who earn less.

The report found that 78 per cent of users intend to marry within the next six months, with nearly half hoping to do so within three months.

 

