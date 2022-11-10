scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

‘Jeetega bhai jeetega’: Irfan Pathan posts video of flight to Adelaide ahead of India vs England clash

India takes on England at Adelaide in the T20 World Cup semi-final for a place in the final on Sunday.

Irfan Pathan posts video of flight he took to Adelaide, India versus England, T20 World Cup, semifinal, cricket, ICC, cricket fans, Pakistan, viral, trending, Indian ExpressIrfan Pathan posted a video of the flight he took to Adelaide where India will take on England in the semi-final.

All eyes are glued to the television sets as India take on England at Adelaide in the T20 World Cup semi-final. Winning the match would mean a face-off with Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. There is a palpable sense of frenzy and excitement among fans all over the world, a sense of which is visible through a video posted by former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan.

Pathan, who is a part of the commentary panel, tweeted a video of the flight he took to Adelaide. You could have mistaken the flight to be in India as the aircraft is filled with Indians going to Adelaide, filled with excitement for the contest.

The passengers were seen cheering for India as Pathan chanted, “Jeetega bhai jeetega (We will win)”, to which they replied in unison, “India jeete ga (India will win)”.

Watch the video below:

Posted on Thursday, the video has garnered more than 1.05 lakh views.

“Paaji indian fans ki bat hi kuch aur hai… we are proud to call ourselves super fans (Indian fans are something else. We are proud to call ourselves super fans of India),” an individual commented.

India and England have met thrice in the T20 World Cup with India being victorious on two occasions.
Yesterday, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets to seal their final spot. The final will be played on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 12:46:34 pm
