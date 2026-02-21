‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) remains one of India’s most challenging entrance tests, drawing lakhs of aspirants every year who hope to secure seats in the country’s top engineering institutes. With the latest JEE Main results now out, social media has been flooded with celebratory posts from successful candidates. Among them, one set of videos has particularly grabbed attention online, featuring Khan Sir celebrating with his students.
Clips currently doing the rounds show the popular educator breaking into what students are calling the “Selection wala dance” alongside those who cleared JEE Main. The atmosphere in the classroom looks festive, almost reminiscent of Holi, with students and the teacher drenched in water and colours as they dance and cheer together.
According to Times Now, the celebrations took place at the Boring Road centre in Patna. The event reportedly included a felicitation ceremony in which toppers were honoured with garlands and shawls, followed by a feast, music, and energetic dancing.
View this post on Instagram
In several viral moments, both Khan Sir and the students can be seen wearing garlands and posing for group photographs. The videos were first uploaded on the Khan Global Studies YouTube channel before being widely reshared across social media platforms.
The clips have sparked warm reactions online. One user commented, “Worth celebrating.” Another wrote, “Dedicated teacher changed many students life.” A third person added, “He deserves award from Government.”
A fourth individual noted, “A Good teacher like Khan sir, Kalam sir are hugely required for today’s world to give students right path to go in.”
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged the ECB to act quickly on reports that Indian-owned Hundred franchises won't pick Pakistani players, saying it goes against the tournament's inclusivity. He criticized the ECB's statement and said the real test will be the March 11-12 auctions. Vaughan also questioned the credibility of the competition if no Pakistani players are signed.