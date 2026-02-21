‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) remains one of India’s most challenging entrance tests, drawing lakhs of aspirants every year who hope to secure seats in the country’s top engineering institutes. With the latest JEE Main results now out, social media has been flooded with celebratory posts from successful candidates. Among them, one set of videos has particularly grabbed attention online, featuring Khan Sir celebrating with his students.

Clips currently doing the rounds show the popular educator breaking into what students are calling the “Selection wala dance” alongside those who cleared JEE Main. The atmosphere in the classroom looks festive, almost reminiscent of Holi, with students and the teacher drenched in water and colours as they dance and cheer together.