Mumbai and Nagpur Police give the JCB memes a meaningful twist

British multinational company J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited aka JCB has been enjoying a sudden outpouring of love from Indians online, that even prompted the firm to thank people and to say it was “humbled”. As #JCBKiKhudayi continues to trend online, at least two police forces couldn’t resist participating in the viral buzz.

Mumbai Police joined the bandwagon with a tweet that aimed to spread a meaningful message. While desi Twitterati were busy giving twists to videos of the excavators’ at work, the social media team of the Mumbai Police urged people not to join the “herd” but instead evolve as a “hero”. The tweet urged citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

“Superheroes, (J)ust (C)an’t (B)e with a crowd killing time! #BeAlertBeAHero”, they tweeted online in their take on the trend.

However, it wasn’t just the Mumbai Police that used the JCB meme to draw the attention of people.

The Nagpur Police handle urged people to take note while driving near a Road (J)unction, Zebra (C)rossing and Speedy (B)reaking. “This is what is – Judicious and Cautious use of Brakes”, the handle tweeted.

#JCBKKhudayi trend began when a Twitter user noticed the number of views videos of JCB excavators had on YouTube.

“JCB khudayi jokes are so subtle yet so funny. Apparently, the jokes are about how jobless are people to watch JCB digging videos on YouTube with these videos getting millions of views,” tweeted a user while sharing a screenshot of one such video.