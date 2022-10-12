scorecardresearch
Jay Sean tries singing English subtitles of ‘Jhoot bole kauwa kaate’ and it’s hilarious

The video was posted on the Instagram page imjustbesti on September 23 and has received more than 9 lakh views so far.

Jay Sean, sings, Jhoot bole kauwa kaate, hilarious, English subtitles, Hindi song, Bollywood, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, funny, translation, viral, trendingJay Sean attempted to sing the English subtitles of classic Hindi song ‘Jhoot bole kauwa kaate’.

It is believed that translations often fail to be authentic and sound superficial. If you have watched Hindi films with English subtitles, you may have noticed unmistakable errors in translation that not only sound odd but sometimes are totally out of context as well. In a hilarious video, British singer Jay Sean is seen singing the English subtitles that accompany the song “Jhoot bole kauwa kaate”.

Also Read |‘Cute and hilarious’: Man steals the show as influencer grooves to ‘Dilbar’ on street

A video of the song that was part of the 2002 film ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge’, starring Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor, plays on TV as Sean sings the English subtitles. “Lying! If you lie, the crow will bite you. Be scared of the black crow. I will go to my paternal home and you will be watching,” he says in the video, which sounds hilarious. The lyrics are part of the Medley song in the movie. In fact, the song originally featured in the 1973 film ‘Bobby’ starring Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

Watch the video below:

Sean’s video was posted on the Instagram page imjustbesti on September 23 and it has received more than 9.27 lakh views so far.

“I’ve done this myself before and it’s as funny as listening to this but u can never completely finishing more than two lines as you’ll be dying with laughter,” commented an Instagram user. “The opposite of what we do but it’s just as funny,” said another. “POV of a non Hindi speaker,” posted a third.

