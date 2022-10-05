‘It should be in olympics’: Jaw-dropping video shows deer’s giant leap over vehicles

Wildlife enthusiasts love to watch animals in their full power and alacrity. A jaw-dropping video showing a deer taking a giant leap on a busy road has surfaced online and netizens are amazed.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who often shares intriguing wildlife content, captioned the clip, “Oh dear deer Jump of the life”. The clip shows the deer running at lightning speed through a lush green field. As it reaches the bustling road, it takes a giant leap, moves over a bicycle and a bike and lands on the road. It hops further and escapes into the opposite field. Passengers on the road are seen watching the animal in utter astonishment. Meanwhile, the deer manages to escape without getting hit by any vehicle.

Watch the video here:

Ohh dear deer ☺️☺️

Jump of the life pic.twitter.com/SSb5Rwrqs4 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 4, 2022

The video seems to have been captured from Chhattisgarh as per the number plates on the vehicle. Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 36,800 views on Twitter.

While many Twitter users were left astounded by the deer’s long jump, many others asked whether it was terrified by the presence of people. A user commented, “Just amazing. Fabulous jump.” Another user wrote, “Poor thing must have been so frightened.” “It should be in olympics,” wrote a third user.

In January, a similar video showed a deer jumping at a great height. It seemed like the animal was moving in the air as it attempted to “cross the road”. Netizens expressed their awe commenting that the deer deserved a gold medal and termed it as a “flying deer”.