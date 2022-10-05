scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

‘It should be in olympics’: Jaw-dropping video shows deer’s giant leap over vehicles

While many Twitter users were left astounded by the deer's long jump, many others asked whether it was terrified by the presence of people.

deer jumps on road, deer leaps, deer, deer's high jump, deer video, indian expressIndian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who often shares intriguing wildlife content, captioned the clip, "Oh dear deer Jump of the life".

Wildlife enthusiasts love to watch animals in their full power and alacrity. A jaw-dropping video showing a deer taking a giant leap on a busy road has surfaced online and netizens are amazed.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who often shares intriguing wildlife content, captioned the clip, “Oh dear deer Jump of the life”. The clip shows the deer running at lightning speed through a lush green field. As it reaches the bustling road, it takes a giant leap, moves over a bicycle and a bike and lands on the road. It hops further and escapes into the opposite field. Passengers on the road are seen watching the animal in utter astonishment. Meanwhile, the deer manages to escape without getting hit by any vehicle.

Watch the video here:

The video seems to have been captured from Chhattisgarh as per the number plates on the vehicle. Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 36,800 views on Twitter.

While many Twitter users were left astounded by the deer’s long jump, many others asked whether it was terrified by the presence of people. A user commented, “Just amazing. Fabulous jump.” Another user wrote, “Poor thing must have been so frightened.” “It should be in olympics,” wrote a third user.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

In January, a similar video showed a deer jumping at a great height. It seemed like the animal was moving in the air as it attempted to “cross the road”. Netizens expressed their awe commenting that the deer deserved a gold medal and termed it as a “flying deer”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 03:58:37 pm
Next Story

CBSE Board Exams 2023: All you need to know about datesheet, sample papers, exam pattern

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement