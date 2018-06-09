Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Javed Akhtar translates Farhan Akhtar’s poem into Hindi; Twitterati call it #FatherGoals

When Farhan Akhtar was asked for a Hindi translation of his own poem, Javed Akhtar lent a helping hand and posted the Hindi version. Fans couldn't stop raving about the dad-son affection.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: June 9, 2018 2:53:48 pm
Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Javed Akhtar movies, Javed Akhtar songs, Javed Akhtar poems, Farhan Akhtar movies, Farhan Akhtar poems, Farhan Akhtar songs, Farhan Akhtar twitter, indian express, indian express trending news Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar jazz up on poetry and how! (Source: Bollywood Magic masala /Youtube)

The love and care of parents helps people stay grounded and have a peaceful life. Which also makes them the “go-to” person whenever the need arises. Something very similar happened on Twitter when actor-producer and singer

Farhan Akhtar posted one of his random musings and wished his followers a pleasant morning. “Together they braved it through the storm…..with hull half broken, with sails all torn…..no wave nor swell could but drown hope….that night is darkest before the dawn #musing. Have a nice day,” he tweeted.

While many loved the wordplay, a few couldn’t enjoy the rhyme scheme because of the language barrier. So, someone requested junior Akhtar to also post a Hindi translation of the English verse.

It seems he missed the tweet, but when you have a renowned poet as your father, would you have to take stress? Javed Akhtar posted the Hindi version and fans loved the father-son affection on social media.

Tweeple loved the conversation on social media, and some even dubbed it as “father goals”. Here are some of the reactions.

There is no denying that the Akhtar family has a bunch of talented people, but it is adorable to see how one helps another when they are in need.

