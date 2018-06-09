Javed Akhtar translates Farhan Akhtar’s poem into Hindi; Twitterati call it #FatherGoals

Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar jazz up on poetry and how! (Source: Bollywood Magic masala /Youtube) Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar jazz up on poetry and how! (Source: Bollywood Magic masala /Youtube)

The love and care of parents helps people stay grounded and have a peaceful life. Which also makes them the “go-to” person whenever the need arises. Something very similar happened on Twitter when actor-producer and singer

Farhan Akhtar posted one of his random musings and wished his followers a pleasant morning. “Together they braved it through the storm…..with hull half broken, with sails all torn…..no wave nor swell could but drown hope….that night is darkest before the dawn #musing. Have a nice day,” he tweeted.

Together they braved it through the storm

with hull half broken, with sails all torn

no wave nor swell could but drown hope

that night is darkest before the dawn #musing Have a nice day. 😊 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 8, 2018

While many loved the wordplay, a few couldn’t enjoy the rhyme scheme because of the language barrier. So, someone requested junior Akhtar to also post a Hindi translation of the English verse.

It seems he missed the tweet, but when you have a renowned poet as your father, would you have to take stress? Javed Akhtar posted the Hindi version and fans loved the father-son affection on social media.

Good morning Farhan . Some one has asked for the Hindi translation of your stanza . Here you are – Toofan mein jo nikle thay Vo log nidarr thay /patwaar toote, badbaan taar, bhanwar thay/ Sahil ki aur savere ki ummeed Na doobi / gehre andhere jab ke Bahut pichhle Peher thay. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) June 8, 2018

Tweeple loved the conversation on social media, and some even dubbed it as “father goals”. Here are some of the reactions.

You should hashtag your quotes with a unique word . They are awesome. Can you please give a daily dose ?#Farhanism — Dr.Nitin Rathod (@SRKnitin_rathod) June 8, 2018

This is so cool ..and too cute :) Father son raabta over translation of nazm ! — Nazia (@nazia_g0156) June 8, 2018

Yes. I like Farhan’s sense of poetry and the way he chose his words. — Zeeshan Asrar (@zeeshanasrar) June 8, 2018

How lucky are you!!!! — SJ (@sujhf) June 8, 2018

Rock star — Pranay hossten srk (@arjun_pranay) June 8, 2018

gald to see you interact on twitter with ‘your Dad Javed Akhtar’ 😀🤗 @EastIndiaComedy — Anand R (@ghost_of_kicks) June 8, 2018

There are multiple reasons for us to be proud of our father. I am proud of your father too!!!😀 — Prasad (@PrasadDuvvuri) June 8, 2018

Father goals 💯 🌟💙 — Arth Chavda (@Arthwrites) June 8, 2018

There is no denying that the Akhtar family has a bunch of talented people, but it is adorable to see how one helps another when they are in need.

