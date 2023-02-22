scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Javed Akhtar demolishes language chauvinism with just one sentence. Find out what he said

Akhtar was speaking at the Faiz literary festival in Lahore when he argued that one's spoken language is a culmination of words from different languages.

Javed Akhtar at Faiz literary festival held in Lahore, Pakistan.Javed Akhtar argued that language is not formed overnight and it’s a slow long process in which new words keep getting added to one's vocabulary.

One can trust lyricist Javed Akhtar to have his way with the words. The much acclaimed writer recently participated in the Faiz literary festival held in Lahore, Pakistan.

While speaking at the event, Akhtar asserted that one’s spoken language is a culmination of words from different languages and hence the the claim of speaking a single ‘pure language’ is not only untrue but also impractical.

ALSO READ |Javed Akhtar and Ali Zafar have a jam session in Lahore, watch video

The 78-year-old, illustrated this point by speaking a sentence in Urdu that had words from 10 languages. Interestingly these words are commonly used by people across the Indian subcontinent.

The sentence was: Ek makan ke kamre mai ek gora chitta aadmi, ek nanha munna bacha balti se nahaye. Bawarchi ne nashta diya, nashte mai urad ki daal aur tosh tha. Admi ne check hatai, sandook khola aur usme se pistol nikali. Dewar se bandook nikali aur bahar rickshay mai baith ke chala gaya aur baccha bebak dekhta raha.

Akhtar said that words like makan (meaning house) was Arabic, while words like kamara (room) are Italian, chittta means fair skinned im Punjabi, and nanha means young in Gujarati. He also mentioned that daily use works like deewar (wall) and nashta (breakfast) are from farsi or Persian, while bawarchi (cook) and sandook (trunk) are Turkish. Further he added that urad is a Tamil word, rickshaw has Japanese origins, and bebas (helpless) comes from Sanskrit.

He argued that language is not formed overnight and it’s a slow long process in which new words keep getting added to one’s vocabulary.

A clip in which Akhtar is making this point is going viral on Twitter.

Commenting on Akhtar’s explaination a Twitter user wrote, “Amazing depth of knowledge he has. Pure delight to listen to Javed Ji”.

Also Read
IIT graduate teaches maths through Youtube videos
This IIT graduate wants to instill passion for maths among students, disl...
Actor Tillotama Shome shares post on woman making fun of a family at airport for arriving 6 hours before departure time
Actor Tillotama Shome shares post on woman making fun of a family at airp...
David Warner visits a monument in Delhi along with his family
David Warner visits Delhi monument with his family. Asks his followers to...
employee dozes off in auto after work
CEO shares photo of employee dozing off in auto, triggers debate on work ...
Advertisement

Another person remarked, “His immense knowledge about his field makes me wonder if our generation clouded by modern tech could ever be this good.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 18:12 IST
Next Story

Nick Jonas says Priyanka Chopra is a better ‘music critic’ than him: ‘Good sense of what will work’

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close