Javed Akhtar and Ali Zafar have a jam session in Lahore, watch video

It is said art transcends man-made constructs like borders. A video that shows Indian poet Javed Akhtar jamming with Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar proves this point.

In the video, Akhtar appears to be at a private gathering and enjoying his time as Zafar croons Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main, a superhit Bollywood sing sung by Kishore Kumar. The song was written by Akhtar for the 1984 film Mashaal.

The video was shared by Haroun Rashid. As per his Twitter bio, Rashid is a retired businessman from Pakistan. In his tweet, Rashid wrote that the video was taken at a private gathering. Javed Akhtar was in Pakistan to participate in the Faiz Literary Festival of Lahore.

It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected. https://t.co/08lnMT2b6o — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 20, 2023

Ali Zafar reshared this video and wrote, “It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu. sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected.”

Commenting on the post a Twitter user wrote, “This is fantastic, if only there was a normal relationship between Pakistan and India, things like this could be so normal. If only Pak & India could be good neighbours, same as it is for 99% of the countries around the world that are neighbours.”