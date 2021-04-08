scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 08, 2021
‘This is a hit’: Netizens groove to Jasleen Royal and Yashraj Mukhate’s version of ‘Rangeela’ title track

The video features the musical duo jamming together to the song “Rangeela Re”, originally composed by AR Rahman and sung by Asha Bhosle

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 8, 2021 5:43:22 pm
Jasleen Royal, Yashraj Mukhate, Rangeela title track, Rangeela re acapella version, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.The video has already garnered over 70,000 likes on the platform.

Singer Jasleen Royal and internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate recently collaborated to release an acapella version of the title track of nineties’ blockbuster ‘Rangeela’.

“Here’s something fun that I recorded with @yashrajmukhate. Had fun doing this and hope you’ll love it! Music that just doesn’t get old,” the singer wrote while sharing the video of their musical collaboration on Instagram.

Take a look here:

Many who came across the video were hugely impressed and glowing feedback on the comment section. The video has already garnered over 70,000 likes on the platform. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

While Jasleen is known for songs like“Din Shagna Da” and “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan”, Mukhate became an overnight internet sensation after setting the popular “Rasode Me Kaun Tha” dialogue from the TV show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ to some beats and a background score.

