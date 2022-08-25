scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Japanese women groove to Aishwarya Rai’s Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye and it’s delightful to watch

The two women from Japan are seen wearing matching ethnic yellow suits and grooving to the song in a park.

Japanese women dance, groove, song, Taal, Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye, Aishwarya Rai, Bollywood, Indian songs, Tokyo, viral, trendingThe Japanese women danced to the song Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye from Taal in a park.

Bollywood is quite popular all over the world and you may have come across many videos of foreigners dancing to Indian songs. Like this video of two Japanese girls grooving to the song Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye that featured Aishwarya Rai from the 1999 film Taal.

The video was posted on the Instagram accounts mayojapan and bollyque_jp five days ago. Mayo Japan describes herself as an Indian and Japanese influencer. She says in her bio that she majored in Hindi. Having 1.28 lakh Instagram followers, she also wrote in her bio that she knows Odissi and Ballet dance forms.

In the video, the two women from Japan are seen wearing matching ethnic yellow suits and grooving to the song in a park. Their choreographed dance moves are a delight to watch.

“It’s Friday!!! How was your week? Let’s enjoy the weekend!!!” says the caption of the video. The video is reportedly shot in Japan’s Tokyo according to the hashtags.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mayo Japan (@mayojapan)

Since being posted, the clip has received more than 16,000 likes. Netizens applauded the duo and complimented their dresses. “This is an Epic song of bollywood! You girls look beautiful in these frock suits,” commented an Instagram user. Another user appreciating the duo wrote, “Thank you Mayo san, Ayaka san, Chi san for dancing on Hindi songs, liking our song, culture. It always makes me happy when I see you are dancing on Hindi songs, Indian songs.” “You and your friend look so pretty in kurti,” shared a third.

Mayo’s Instagram account is filled with her dance videos on popular Indian songs such as Coca Cola, Ji Huzoor from Shamshera and Ding Dong.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 01:59:30 pm
