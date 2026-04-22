Japanese woman hooked on pani puri, plans to open shop; post goes viral

With favourable spices and tangy, chilled water, pani puri makes for a perfect evening snack. India’s beloved street food has now wooed a Japanese entrepreneur, who plans to start a pani puri shop. She shared her love for pani puris in an X post, placing the snack on the global map.
“I’m so hooked on pani puri that I’m seriously thinking about starting my own pani puri shop where you can casually eat and walk around,” she wrote in her post. She said even her husband is “hooked” on the snack, although he is not very fond of “exotic food”.
The woman also said that she eats pani puris twice a week and has even bought a pani puri kit. “He’s like, ‘I might be hooked too, I keep thinking about pani puri right away’—it’s that addictive,” she wrote.
In another post, the woman talked about enjoying the snack solo at local eateries. “For real, I’m the only Japanese woman, eating alone in silence,” she wrote, adding that there are several quick-stop spots where one can easily eat the snack.
See the post here:
パニプリにハマりすぎて、気軽に食べ歩きできるパニプリ屋でも起業しようかなって真剣に思うくらいハマってる。エキゾチック料理NGな夫すら、「俺ハマったかもしれん、パニプリのことをすぐ考えてしまう」と言うくらい中毒性ある、、週2くらいで食べてるし、パニプリキットも買った笑 pic.twitter.com/LXqtiklwS6
— エルメス (@hermes_ooo) April 20, 2026
The post has gone viral and resonated with several X users from India. “It’s awesome I agree and I’ve made it at home a few times when I miss India,” a user wrote. “Phuchka is tastier version of Pani puri, found in Bengal.. these day I eat Phuchka at home only. Try that, u may also try dahi puri along with it,it’s a bit sweet, it cuts the heat and spicy chilli flavour of phuchka,” another user commented.
“I get it! I went through a phase where I was totally hooked on pani puri too! I’d zoom in endlessly on Google Maps for Tokyo, marking shops that had it, and I was desperate to figure out the wild range of flavors? There are some really tasty spots, and others that aren’t so much, which just made me even more curious,” a third user reacted.