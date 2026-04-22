Japanese woman hooked on pani puri, plans to open shop; post goes viral

With favourable spices and tangy, chilled water, pani puri makes for a perfect evening snack. India’s beloved street food has now wooed a Japanese entrepreneur, who plans to start a pani puri shop. She shared her love for pani puris in an X post, placing the snack on the global map.

“I’m so hooked on pani puri that I’m seriously thinking about starting my own pani puri shop where you can casually eat and walk around,” she wrote in her post. She said even her husband is “hooked” on the snack, although he is not very fond of “exotic food”.