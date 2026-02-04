Japanese Ambassador says this Bengaluru outlet serves ‘India’s best pizza’, shares photos

The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam (Image source: @JapanAmbIndia/X)

Japan’s Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, is on a trip in Bengaluru, where he ate at Pizza 4P’s, a restaurant chain with Japanese roots. Sharing photos from the visit on X, Keiichi called it the finest pizza he had eaten in India so far.

The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam. In other pictures, Keiichi can be seen enjoying a half-and-half burrata salad pizza, crowned with a large, freshly made burrata placed at the centre. One half of the pizza was topped with leafy greens, while the other was heavily topped with cheese.