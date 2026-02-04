Japanese Ambassador says this Bengaluru outlet serves ‘India’s best pizza’, shares photos

Over the years, Vietnam-based restaurant Pizza 4P’s has expanded across Asia, with outlets in countries such as Japan and India.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 10:16 AM IST
The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in VietnamThe photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam (Image source: @JapanAmbIndia/X)
Japan’s Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, is on a trip in Bengaluru, where he ate at Pizza 4P’s, a restaurant chain with Japanese roots. Sharing photos from the visit on X, Keiichi called it the finest pizza he had eaten in India so far.

The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam. In other pictures, Keiichi can be seen enjoying a half-and-half burrata salad pizza, crowned with a large, freshly made burrata placed at the centre. One half of the pizza was topped with leafy greens, while the other was heavily topped with cheese.

“Dropped by Pizza 4P’s in Bengaluru. Founded by Japanese entrepreneurs in Ho Chi Minh City, now loved across Asia, with branches in Japan and here in India too. Easily the best pizza I’ve had in India so far!” Keiichi wrote on X.

Watch here:

The post quickly gained traction, prompting a flurry of reactions. “We hardly get a reservation here,” a user shared. “It’d be probably easier to get a table at 4Ps Ho Chi Minh than at the Bangalore branch,” another user commented.

Also Read | Stanford student claims peers use fake Jain identities to qualify for religious dietary exemptions from Rs 7-lakh meal plan

“Undoubtedly the best place for pizza. Absolutely delicious,” a third user reacted. “Ambassador try Masala Dose and Keasri Bath finished your meal with filter coffee in old Bengaluru.. it will take you to different world!!!” a fourth user chimed in.

The Bengaluru visit adds to a series of food-centric posts Ono Keiichi has shared during his time in India. Earlier, he had posted about eating vada pav in Mumbai and trying biryani at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi. In that post, he compared biryani to sushi, noting that eating it by hand made him feel closer to his Indian friends.

 

