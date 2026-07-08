Indian working in Japan for 10 years on office culture: ‘Even 15 minutes of overtime is paid’

An Indian professional who has spent the last decade working in Japan is giving social media users a closer look at what it’s like to be part of the country’s corporate culture. Through a recent Instagram video, Ankit Purohit explained that while finding a job in Japan is achievable, adapting to the workplace mindset is what truly matters.
Drawing from his own experience, he described a work environment built around punctuality, mutual respect, discipline, and clearly defined professional boundaries.
Purohit said one of the first things anyone working in Japan notices is the importance placed on being on time.
“If you are going to the office and your office is at 9:00 in the morning, you have to reach the office before 9:00.” He also pointed out that hierarchy is not reflected in how employees travel to work.
“In Japan, even the company’s CEO comes to the office by train, so there is no comparison regarding who comes to the office by car, who comes by bike, and who comes by train,” he said.
Lunch breaks, elevator etiquette, and overtime
Purohit went on to explain that lunch hours are treated as personal time and are generally left uninterrupted.
“In Japan, there is usually a lunch break from 12:00 to 1:00, which is your own private time. And most Japanese people prefer to eat bento from convenience stores rather than bringing a tiffin from home.”
He also highlighted an everyday courtesy that many viewers found interesting.
“In Japan, elevators also have a different culture. If you are standing near the elevator buttons, you have to keep the door’s button open until everyone has exited the elevator, and you will be the last one to exit.”
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Speaking about work-life balance, Purohit said employees are compensated even for short periods of extra work.
“If you are doing 15 minutes of overtime, the company will even pay you for that. And once you log out, your manager will not call you to do extra work, and they will not ask you to do extra work on your days off.”
Sharing the video, Purohit wrote that anyone planning to build a career in Japan should understand that the country’s work culture extends beyond office responsibilities.
“Working in Japan is more than just having a job; it’s about becoming part of a culture that values discipline, respect, responsibility, and teamwork.”
He further explained that punctuality is expected, communication should be proactive, teamwork is valued over individual achievements, and quality of work takes priority over speed. He also noted that employees are encouraged to keep improving their skills and adapt to changing technologies.
Reflecting on his own journey, he added that after living and working in Japan for 10 years, he believes these everyday habits not only make someone a better employee but also contribute to personal growth.
The video sparked a discussion online, with many viewers praising Japan’s workplace practices.
An Instagram user wrote, “Yess .. i have been to japan at my previous job.. i would love to get a job there.” Another commented, “When you have zero interest rate . You enjoy everything.”
A third user wrote, “Japan is so beautiful i really like the discipline culture passion life style the other countrie should gain something from themsome discipline and respect for others.”