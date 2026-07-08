Indian working in Japan for 10 years on office culture: ‘Even 15 minutes of overtime is paid’

Purohit went on to explain that lunch hours are treated as personal time and are generally left uninterrupted.

An Indian professional who has spent the last decade working in Japan is giving social media users a closer look at what it’s like to be part of the country’s corporate culture. Through a recent Instagram video, Ankit Purohit explained that while finding a job in Japan is achievable, adapting to the workplace mindset is what truly matters.

Drawing from his own experience, he described a work environment built around punctuality, mutual respect, discipline, and clearly defined professional boundaries.

Time is taken seriously

Purohit said one of the first things anyone working in Japan notices is the importance placed on being on time.

“If you are going to the office and your office is at 9:00 in the morning, you have to reach the office before 9:00.” He also pointed out that hierarchy is not reflected in how employees travel to work.