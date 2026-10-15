‘Dodge the police, hold a dharna’: 27-year-old’s Jantar Mantar protest game goes viral

Amid the ongoing protests and detentions in Delhi, a new video game is offering a satirical take on the struggle to reach Jantar Mantar. Called ‘Jantar Mantar Chalo’, the game lets players experience the situation from either side of the barricades, choosing to join the protesters or play as the Delhi Police.

Developed by a 27-year-old IT professional, the game draws inspiration from the recent calls for ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’. Its description lays out two options for players: “Build a kafila, dodge the police, reach Jantar Mantar and hold the dharna. Or be the police and stop them.”

Players begin by entering a name, with the option to use a made-up username, before deciding which side they want to join. Those choosing “Andolankari” are instructed to “Walk into people to grow your kafila. Reach Jantar Mantar.” Meanwhile, players opting for “Dilli Police” are told to “Break kafilas with the lathi, lift leaders onto the bus. Watch out for big crowds!”