Videos of processions across India during #ThaliBajao has people on social media facepalming

People take out procession in the evening during Janta Curfew in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) People take out procession in the evening during Janta Curfew in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal, ‘Janata Curfew’ was largely followed across the country with people staying in their homes Sunday to try reduce the spread of Covid-19 virus. But when it came to the #ThaliBajao campaign, in which people were asked to applaud medical and emergency workers at 5 pm, videos emerged of people congregating in groups in different parts of the country, completely nullifying the intention behind the voluntary lockdown. On social media, there was plenty of criticism for those who hit the streets as part of the campaign.

In many parts across the country, people clapped, banged utensils and blew conch shells from their homes as part of the campaigns titled #ThaaliBajao and #TaaliBajao. But what also emerged were videos of people forming big groups and walking down the streets while participating in the campaign.

Watch some of the videos doing rounds on the internet here:

અમદાવાદના શાહપુરમાં અભિવાદન સમયે મોટી સંખ્યા લોકો રેલી કાઢી અભિવાદન માટે જોડાવા રસ્તા પર આવ્યા હતા. જોકે સામાજિક આગેવાનોએ સમજાવ્યા છતાં પણ લોકો માન્યા ન હતા. જનતા કર્ફ્યૂ છતાં લોકો રસ્તા પર ઉતરી પડ્યા હતા. pic.twitter.com/dC8jujWdBr — VTV Gujarati News and Beyond (@VtvGujarati) March 22, 2020

I mean seriously????????? pic.twitter.com/vyyromfi0h — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) March 22, 2020

I’m neither angry nor sad. I’m scared! Very very scared 🥴🥴 “Maine aisa toh nahin kaha tha!” 🤨 #JuntaCurfew Please apne ghar par rahein! 🙏🙏 https://t.co/5dtJBm0GNo — Sharib Hashmi (@sharibhashmi) March 22, 2020

We have won the World Corona Cup. (Indore) pic.twitter.com/iITdZIVzhY — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 22, 2020

We’re all going to die pic.twitter.com/q0Z0lwGiiP — Dinkar Dwivedi (@DinksThinks) March 22, 2020

Ok tell me what was the meaning of doing janta curfew ? How these people can be so much irresponsible more than 60+ peoples were roaming in the street

What our government said ? Do this thing in balcony and here people are doing opposite#claps #lockdown #coronawarriors pic.twitter.com/ypKw1KtI6c — Tanmay Gupta #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@thetanmaygupta) March 22, 2020

Elect a DJ, expect a party. Something like that. #IndiaComeTogether pic.twitter.com/pQjD2Fu6Bs — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) March 22, 2020

In a bid to curtail the spread of Covid-19, the Prime Minister’s Office advised states to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts that have reported confirmed cases or casualties due to the coronavirus.

The government has announced that passenger train services across the country will remain suspended till March 31 to prevent mass migrations and the spread of the virus.

Many states have announced lockdowns will be implemented till the end of this month. The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 has risen to 370 and the death toll is now at seven. (Follow Coronavirus Live Updates here)

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd