Wednesday, July 07, 2021
A window to the world: #JannalTwitter trends as people pay tribute to the beauty of windows

Be it an office, home or a monument, Twitterati took to the trend sharing pictures of windows of different shapes and sizes, looking out onto forts and gardens.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 7, 2021 12:27:48 pm
#JannalTwitter, Twitter trend, window pictures,Trending hashtag, Indian Express news, Viral news, Trending news, TwitterFrom dilapidated brick windows to beautifully painted glass ones, there were several beautiful entries under hashtag #JannalTwitter

The latest hashtag that is making rounds on the internet is #JannalTwitter, where people from all over the world have taken to admiring views of and from their windows.

Be it an office, home or a monument, the Twitter trend seems to pay tribute to the beauty of windows of different shapes and sizes, looking out onto forts and gardens. Jannal or Janal in both Tamil and Malayalam means window.

From dilapidated brick windows to beautifully painted glass ones, Take a look at some of the entries under #JannalTwitter here:

