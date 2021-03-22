A year after Janata Curfew, Twitteratti brings back memories with memes and jokes

It’s been a year since the nation-wide ‘Janata Curfew’ was imposed in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Now, many on Twitter are bringing back the memories by sharing memes and jokes.

On March 22, 2020, Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 14-hour-long curfew. The prime minister urged citizens to stay indoor from 7 am to 9 pm to break the chain of the spread of novel coronavirus. The curfew, in a way, turned, out to be a trial run for the unprecedented nationwide lockdown that followed.