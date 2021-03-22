A year after Janata Curfew, Twitteratti brings back memories with memes and jokes

Updated: March 22, 2021 6:34:02 pm
It’s been a year since the nation-wide ‘Janata Curfew’ was imposed in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Now, many on Twitter are bringing back the memories by sharing memes and jokes.
On March 22, 2020, Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 14-hour-long curfew. The prime minister urged citizens to stay indoor from 7 am to 9 pm to break the chain of the spread of novel coronavirus. The curfew, in a way, turned, out to be a trial run for the unprecedented nationwide lockdown that followed.
Take a look here:
This day one year ago 22nd March 2020
Me and my bois during #JanataCurfewpic.twitter.com/kPpqe3k3ol
— ABHISHEK KUMAR (@tweet_abhi1989) March 22, 2021
#JanataCurfew #Anniversary
Me waiting for the experts who said Corona virus chain will break in 24 hours if we impose one day lockdown😂 #lockdown pic.twitter.com/fwyZqU8blU
— Pankaj Shrimali (@Puntershrimali) March 22, 2021
How many of you remember this moment😂😂#JanataCurfew Anniversary pic.twitter.com/ofm5YxgKDT
— Simham single ga vastadi😎 (@likhiteshNBK_) March 22, 2021
22nd March Legends!
Go Corona Go
Go Back Go Back China Virus Go Back#JanataCurfew 🤣🤣🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/zXis7NiX37
— شهيد الشيخ (@shahidsheik03) March 22, 2021
One Year of #JanataCurfew
Indians’ Reaction on #JanataCurfew :😂 pic.twitter.com/COyUb5W3Q1
— Nationalist Mumbaikar 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Ayush_Shah_25) March 22, 2021
Me and my Bois screaming during #JanataCurfew on the balcony—#JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/xjSS1Fg1LJ
— || 𝕹𝖎𝖙𝖊𝖘𝖍 𝕾𝖎𝖓𝖌𝖍 || 🇮🇳 (@niteshsingh____) March 22, 2021
On this day corona got scared for the first time and started running everywhere in india.
#JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/S2vAL06DlO
— priyanka piks (@PriyankaPiks) March 22, 2021
Earlier on this day
Meanwhile corona after #ThaliBajaoo 😂 pic.twitter.com/rMubRDuwNj
— Sαмα∂нαη Ƙнαη∂αgℓє #UCC 🅙 (@twiiit_sam) March 22, 2021
#JanataCurfew is trending
Me recalling every moment of last year pic.twitter.com/03OpYZliCS
— majaz ul quadri (@Majazulquadri) March 22, 2021
The curfew was largely successful and on March 24, 2020, a nationwide lockdown of 21 days was imposed in the country.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.