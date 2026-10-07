She was told she was ‘too old to drive’. She now drives an Audi and a truck

For most of her life, Vidya Kaur built a career in education. The Jammu resident started out as a teacher and eventually became a school principal, spending more than four decades teaching and mentoring students.
However, Kaur had always wanted to do one thing — learn to drive. She finally decided to pursue that dream at 59.
Kaur first approached a local driving school, hoping to learn to drive. Instead, they turned her away and told her her age made it difficult to handle busy roads.
Rather than abandoning the idea, she decided to teach herself with some help.
She bought a car of her own and asked a neighbour to teach her. What followed was weeks of regular practice as she gradually became familiar with the clutch, gears, brakes, and steering.
There was no shortcut to gaining confidence. Kaur kept getting behind the wheel and practising until the movements became natural. According to The Better India, she learnt the basics in about a month and soon felt ready to drive on the roads.
Now in her 70s, Kaur drives around Jammu on her own, including through busy markets. She also drives friends around and is comfortable with manoeuvres such as parallel parking.
View this post on Instagram
A video showing Kaur behind the wheel has now gone viral. In the footage, she can be seen driving an Audi car and a truck on public roads, drawing plenty of reactions online.
“True dreams have no age limit,” one user wrote. “Cool grandma!” another person commented. “Dadi really got some crazy skills,” added a third.
“Daadi aur Car….dono ki RC expired hai….lekin Badassery barkaraar hai (“Grandma and the car… both have expired RCs, but the badassery remains)!” wrote another user.
“Real heavy driver,” reads another comment.