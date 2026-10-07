She was told she was ‘too old to drive’. She now drives an Audi and a truck

Kaur bought a car of her own and asked a neighbour to teach her.

For most of her life, Vidya Kaur built a career in education. The Jammu resident started out as a teacher and eventually became a school principal, spending more than four decades teaching and mentoring students.

However, Kaur had always wanted to do one thing — learn to drive. She finally decided to pursue that dream at 59.

A refusal, perseverance and parallel parking

Kaur first approached a local driving school, hoping to learn to drive. Instead, they turned her away and told her her age made it difficult to handle busy roads.

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Rather than abandoning the idea, she decided to teach herself with some help.

She bought a car of her own and asked a neighbour to teach her. What followed was weeks of regular practice as she gradually became familiar with the clutch, gears, brakes, and steering.