Watch: Jamia students make way for ambulance during Citizenship law protests

A day after a video of students and alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia cleaning the roads leading to the university went viral, earning praise from netizens, another clip showing students, protesting against the amended Citizenship Act, making way for an ambulance is making the rounds.

The video shows protesters swiftly making way for an ambulance without any hassles. The clip, first shared on Twitter, shows a big group of protesters — students and locals — outside the campus in Jamia Nagar area of New Delhi, holding placards and raising their voice against the contentious law. But as soon as they spot the ambulance approaching the main road, the protesters parted on either side of the road to let the vehicle pass.

Watch the video here:

Remember the video of the crowd parting to make way for an ambulance in Hong Kong?This was at the protest at Jamia yesterday. These are not troublemakers looking to incite trouble,for that it seems you need a uniform, these students are fighting for all of us. pic.twitter.com/8HMRjEfUta — ishan tankha (@ishantankha) December 17, 2019

Ishan Tankha, a Delhi-based photojournalist, who was at the site on Monday to cover the protest that was held to condemn the police atrocities on the students, said the reaction from the agitators was very spontaneous.

The photographer told IndianExpress.com that the incident happened around 5 pm outside the main gates of the University. “It’s not a very good video for me as I started shooting a bit late but the crowd surged back, much like a recent incident during the Hong Kong protests, as soon as the ambulance appeared. Actually, throughout the day, the students had kept the traffic going by forming a chain,” the photographer said.

Netizens sharing the video across social media sites on Facebook and Instagram lauded the students for their gesture in “upholding humanity” and drew parallels to the viral video that emerged from Hong Kong protests earlier this year.

Here’a what others had to say about the video going viral:

Students are not troublemakers. They are the most responsible citizens of this country. Parting way for an ambulance during a protest shows their empathy. It is time for you to stand with them. https://t.co/sbMw66FnmV — Sonam (@Sonamgoyal88) December 18, 2019

This is the real essence of every student.. Compassionate, open to discuss and listen!! 🙌 — surabhi verma (@surabhi007) December 18, 2019

V r proud ur protest and Humanity i salute u too all — G.Samcicil (@SSamcicil) December 18, 2019

Think before you blame students for #Protests. They are teaching society how to be citizens by clearing for ambulance, picking up trash…though citizenship may not be guaranteed! I’ll happily follow #youth over our legislators! #IndiansAgainstCAB #StudentsProtest https://t.co/3qJnJPHXO2 — Minal Chouhan (@ter_minalviews) December 17, 2019

That’s great really 😊 that’s the spirit

Please don’t stop ambulance & make way for ambulances ❤️ https://t.co/F5GdNAtrb4 — পরিনীতা🌸 (@OliLovesYouAll) December 17, 2019

This is the way to protest ✌️ https://t.co/poHJLmjJut — Shailen M (@shailen_mishra) December 17, 2019

