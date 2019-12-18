Follow Us:
Watch: Jamia students make way for ambulance during Citizenship law protests

Netizens sharing the video across social media sites on Facebook and Instagram lauded the students for their gesture in "upholding humanity" and drew parallels to the viral video that emerged from Hong Kong protests earlier this year.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 18, 2019 6:30:44 pm
jamia millia islamia, jamia protest, jamia protesters let ambulance pass, ambulance pass jamia protest, protesters let ambulance pass, CAA protest, viral news, viral videos, good news, indian express Video shows people dividing into two files on either side of the road to let the emergency vehicle pass without hassle. (Source: Ishan Tankha/ Twitter)

A day after a video of students and alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia cleaning the roads leading to the university went viral, earning praise from netizens, another clip showing students, protesting against the amended Citizenship Act, making way for an ambulance is making the rounds.

The video shows protesters swiftly making way for an ambulance without any hassles. The clip, first shared on Twitter, shows a big group of protesters — students and locals — outside the campus in Jamia Nagar area of New Delhi, holding placards and raising their voice against the contentious law. But as soon as they spot the ambulance approaching the main road, the protesters parted on either side of the road to let the vehicle pass.

Watch the video here:

Ishan Tankha, a Delhi-based photojournalist, who was at the site on Monday to cover the protest that was held to condemn the police atrocities on the students, said the reaction from the agitators was very spontaneous.

The photographer told IndianExpress.com that the incident happened around 5 pm outside the main gates of the University. “It’s not a very good video for me as I started shooting a bit late but the crowd surged back, much like a recent incident during the Hong Kong protests, as soon as the ambulance appeared. Actually, throughout the day, the students had kept the traffic going by forming a chain,” the photographer said.

Here’a what others had to say about the video going viral:

