Saturday, June 16, 2018
‘Happy birthday Pooja’: Jamia Millia Islamia website hack results in a flurry of jokes on Twitter

Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi was hacked by miscreants late midnight on Tuesday (May 22). Though the glitch has been fixed and the website's original contents have been restored now, the users were lead to a web page that proclaimed "Happy birthday Pooja".

Jamia Millia Islamia website hacked: But which of the many Poojas was the wish for? (Source: JMI)

It seems somebody decided to go the extra mile to wish his beloved ‘Pooja’ a happy birthday by hacking the Jamia Milia University’s website. The official website of the university was hacked midnight on Tuesday (May 22). Though the glitch has been fixed and the website’s original contents have been restored now, the users were led to a web page that proclaimed “Happy birthday Pooja”, complete with digital firecrackers in the wee hours of Tuesday. Just like how “Sonam Gupta bewafa hai” in 2016 had got the whole of social media buzzing with memes and the choicest Twitter jibes, this incident also got the Netizens talking.

Here are some of the responses the message for Pooja on JMI’s website garnered on the micro-blogging site. While some were quick to crack jokes and found it next to impossible to contain their laughs, others pointed out that this was a serious breach of security and must be look into with expedition.

No group or person has confessed to or claimed responsibility for the cyber attack. The university officials are yet to give a formal statement or comment on the matter at hand. In early April, the Supreme Court’s website too was allegedly hacked by a Brazilian group, which resulted in “hackeado por HighTech Brazil HackTeam” written all over their web page.

