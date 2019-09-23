‘James Bond style’, say netizens after bizarre tyre changing video goes viral

A video of a unique way of changing an auto tyre has gone viral on social media, leaving many in splits. The one minute clip, which has been viewed around 50 thousand times, was shared by business tycoon Harsh Goenka along with a caption that read, “I’ve seen a lot of tyres being changed…….but this one is James Bond style!”

The video features a hilarious but dangerous situation where an auto is being driven on two of its wheels as a man sitting in its passenger seat attempts to change the third tyre. Moments later, he removes the tyre and is handed a new one by another man sitting in an auto following the first one. Throughout the process, the vehicle does not slow down or stop.

I’ve seen a lot of tyres being changed…….but this one is James Bond style !

The viral clip has triggered several reactions on social media, leaving many amused. Some also felt that the stunt was extremely “dangerous”. “*DANGEROUS* Do not copy mad man changing a tyre. You may have to lose life or limbs,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Condemnable if done on a public road jeopardizing people’s life. Stunts performed in controlled conditions can only be admired. — Ashish Gharpure (@ashish_gharpure) September 22, 2019

There are many better things to perform and many better places too, than roads. Such stunts have caused lives to many.

Yes, it is daredevilry but of a kind that needs no encouragement.

Until India has dedicated secure road stunt facilities, such attempts are unwelcome. — निधि चौधरी (@nidhichoudhari) September 23, 2019

*DANGEROUS* Do not copy mad man changing tyre. You may have to lose life or limbs. — NEPAL FIRST (@NepalFirst1) September 22, 2019

Whether it’s company or a vehicle .. changing culture and tyres without stopping is a challenge. — 🛡️InvestingThroughCharts (@InvestingCharts) September 22, 2019

Mindblowing. Even F1 racing cars take a pit stop of few seconds to replace the tyres! — ashwath (@ash7k) September 22, 2019

When did James Bond change tyres?…… — RT (@rajatan27) September 22, 2019