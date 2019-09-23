Toggle Menu
'James Bond style', say netizens after bizarre tyre changing video goes viral

The viral clip has triggered several reactions on social media, leaving many amused. However, some also felt that the stunt was extremely "dangerous". "Do not copy mad man changing a tyre. You may have to lose life or limbs," read one of the many comments on the viral post.

The video features a hilarious yet dangerous situation where an auto is being driven on two of its wheels as a man sitting in its passenger seat attempts to change the third tyre

A video of a unique way of changing an auto tyre has gone viral on social media, leaving many in splits. The one minute clip, which has been viewed around 50 thousand times, was shared by business tycoon Harsh Goenka along with a caption that read, “I’ve seen a lot of tyres being changed…….but this one is James Bond style!”

The video features a hilarious but dangerous situation where an auto is being driven on two of its wheels as a man sitting in its passenger seat attempts to change the third tyre. Moments later, he removes the tyre and is handed a new one by another man sitting in an auto following the first one. Throughout the process, the vehicle does not slow down or stop.

The viral clip has triggered several reactions on social media, leaving many amused. Some also felt that the stunt was extremely “dangerous”. “*DANGEROUS* Do not copy mad man changing a tyre. You may have to lose life or limbs,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

