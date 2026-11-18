British singer-songwriter James Blunt has reportedly changed his name to Ryan Bel Air after his latest album, Airplane Mode, topped the UK Albums Chart. The 52-year-old musician had previously promised to rename himself after a budget airline if the album topped the charts.

According to the Official Charts Company, Airplane Mode marks Blunt’s first UK number-one album in 19 years. His previous chart-topping record was All The Lost Souls (2007), while his debut album, Back to Bedlam (2005), spent 10 weeks at the summit.

Why did James Blunt change his name?

Blunt took to Instagram to share evidence of the name change, posting a deed poll application showing his legal name being changed from James Hillier Blount to Ryan Bel Air. The application reportedly cost him £53.05.