British singer-songwriter James Blunt has reportedly changed his name to Ryan Bel Air after his latest album, Airplane Mode, topped the UK Albums Chart. The 52-year-old musician had previously promised to rename himself after a budget airline if the album topped the charts.
According to the Official Charts Company, Airplane Mode marks Blunt’s first UK number-one album in 19 years. His previous chart-topping record was All The Lost Souls (2007), while his debut album, Back to Bedlam (2005), spent 10 weeks at the summit.
Why did James Blunt change his name?
Blunt took to Instagram to share evidence of the name change, posting a deed poll application showing his legal name being changed from James Hillier Blount to Ryan Bel Air. The application reportedly cost him £53.05.
Before making the announcement, the singer had teased the development with a humorous video in which he appeared to receive a threatening phone call. Celebrating his album’s chart success, Blunt began by saying, “Well, it’s official. My album Airplane Mode is number one in the album charts.”
He then added that despite the ridiculous videos and trends associated with the campaign, he wanted to express his gratitude. However, his speech was interrupted by a phone call supposedly from Ryan Air.
The caller referred to some “unfinished business” and jokingly threatened consequences if Blunt ever travelled with the airline, including “separate seating” for his family.
See the post here:
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In another Instagram post, the musician embraced his new identity as Ryan Air in a parody video inspired by the announcement of Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond.
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Several fans reacted to the development, with a user commenting, “The middle name is perfect. No way you’ll be confused with that budget imposter who shall henceforth be known as “the other Ryan Air”.”
“I waited till the name change to get my signed copy – but now they are sold out doh! Probably charge me by the letter anyway now!” another user commented.
“So his real surname wasn’t actually blunt I find more surprising,” a third user reacted.