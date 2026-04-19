Man drives tractor onto cricket pitch during Jalgaon MLA Cup after he wasn’t invited, internet calls for ‘belt treatment’

In a bizarre turn of events, a young man disrupted the final match of the Jalgaon Rural MLA Cup cricket tournament by driving a tractor onto the field and destroying the pitch. The incident occurred in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, prompting officials to halt the match immediately.

According to a viral video, the game was underway when the young man suddenly drove a tractor onto the field. He headed straight toward the pitch, knocked over the stumps, and dug up the playing surface entirely. After causing extensive damage to the pitch, the man exited the cricket field.

Watch the video here:

Tractor Driver plows the cricket pitch mid-final in Jalgaon after the driver wasn’t invited to the tournament 😭 pic.twitter.com/LLS61mkRWJ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 18, 2026

The video has since gone viral across all social media platforms, prompting a backlash against the man in question. “Those who were invited there should have given belt treatment to him. A guy like him is really a spoiler for many talents,” a user wrote. “He should be tied to a tree, and every person present on the ground should take turns slapping him hard. Just a slap,” another user commented.

“Looks like he owns the field and they didn’t give him enough importance,” a third user chimed in.

According to a report in India Today, the vandalism may have been triggered by the alleged exclusion of a local influential man from the event. Upset over this, one of his supporters is believed to have carried out the act in anger. The tractor’s entry caused such severe damage that the pitch was rendered unusable, making it impossible to resume the match.

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After reviewing the situation, organisers decided to call off the game immediately. Despite the seriousness of the incident, no police complaint had been filed at the time, though residents expressed significant anger over it, the report added.

DISCLAIMER: This story is based on unverified social media footage and reports of local disputes; it is intended for informational purposes only and has not been independently verified. Readers should note that the actions depicted involve property damage and are subject to ongoing local developments.