Mahesh Bhatt unveils Jalebi poster, sparks flood of memes and jokes

These hilarious reactions to Jalebi poster have left everyone in splits. These hilarious reactions to Jalebi poster have left everyone in splits.

Mahesh Bhatt unveiled an upcoming film titled, Jalebi: The Everlasting Taste of Love, starring Rhea Chakraborty and debutante Varun Mitra in the lead. But he got some unintended publicity when a poster of the film sparked a flood of memes and jokes.

The new project produced by Bhatt’s Vishesh Films, which also marks the directorial debut of Pushpdeep Bhardwaj. Bhatt while talking about the project revealed the first look of the film, in which the lead pair is seen engaging in a passionate kiss through the emergency window of a train.

“In this changing shifting world where the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them comes a story of everlasting love. Here is the #JalebiPoster,” Bhatt tweeted.

In this changing shifting world where the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them comes a story of everlasting love. Here is the #JalebiPoster. @sonymusicindia @Viacom18Movies @VisheshFilms pic.twitter.com/ZOfAR8UeR0 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) September 3, 2018

Some were miffed that the poster was copied from an iconic photograph taken during the Korean War and slammed the film’s makers for not being original.

A US soldier is giving

a goodbye kiss Bollywood

to his wife, 1950 pic.twitter.com/r5uNaLUIuB — Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) September 3, 2018

But quickly the focus shifted and became all about funny captions and photoshop challenges.

Here are some of the best jokes and memes doing rounds on the Internet.

This could be us but uff yeh kamar dard !#JalebiPoster pic.twitter.com/Xq2WfsILPl — Amby Says (@ambyism) September 3, 2018

When ur one seat is confirmed and other is one is on waiting lists top.#JalebiPoster pic.twitter.com/qUvCPdghJ0 — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) September 3, 2018

This could be us but u just had onion in dinner #Jalebi #JalebiPoster pic.twitter.com/XRkJP7g5y4 — AaKanK$hA 🇮🇳 (@aakanksha_seth) September 3, 2018

This could be us ‘But meri height bahot choti hain main tum tak pahoch nahi paunga’ #jalebi #JalebiPoster pic.twitter.com/5FJPNaL73Z — Unglibaaz (@Unglibaaz1) September 3, 2018

*South Delhi girl* This could be us,but I prefer AC coach over General coaches. pic.twitter.com/CL34H5U2J6 — Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) September 3, 2018

Passenger: Mujhe saans lene mein problem ho rahi hai

Dr: come to emergency window pic.twitter.com/pKzqiW32sE — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) September 3, 2018

You vs the girl who he told you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/rzC3OzgB57 — Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) September 3, 2018

Pic 1: Reel Life

Pic 2: Real Life pic.twitter.com/G1BsdfrG8Q — Mast Malang ^_^ (@sanket_daksha) September 3, 2018

Every engineering student life story!

Bc life nikal gai crush gf karte karte hame to chai se mohobbat ho gai! #Jalebi pic.twitter.com/pOcXmOamGV — Certified Mind Blower (@thesd14) September 4, 2018

Relationships status: me and my bestfriend busy judging couples together pic.twitter.com/C3LaBcrugK — noDDy🔥 (@wildest_maniac) September 3, 2018

The film is scheduled to release on October 12.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd