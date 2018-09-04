Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Mahesh Bhatt unveils Jalebi poster, sparks flood of memes and jokes

While many were miffed that the Jalebi poster is copied from an iconic photograph of the Korean War, it quickly took a hilarious turn with funny captions and photoshop challenges.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2018 5:44:12 pm
jalebi, jalebi poster, jalebi memes, jalebi jokes, jalebi poster funny memes, funny memes, desi memes, entertainment news, indian express, viral news These hilarious reactions to Jalebi poster have left everyone in splits.
Related News

Mahesh Bhatt unveiled an upcoming film titled, Jalebi: The Everlasting Taste of Love, starring Rhea Chakraborty and debutante Varun Mitra in the lead. But he got some unintended publicity when a poster of the film sparked a flood of memes and jokes.

The new project produced by Bhatt’s Vishesh Films, which also marks the directorial debut of Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.  Bhatt while talking about the project revealed the first look of the film, in which the lead pair is seen engaging in a passionate kiss through the emergency window of a train.

“In this changing shifting world where the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them comes a story of everlasting love. Here is the #JalebiPoster,” Bhatt tweeted.

Some were miffed that the poster was copied from an iconic photograph taken during the Korean War and slammed the film’s makers for not being original.

But quickly the focus shifted and became all about funny captions and photoshop challenges.

Here are some of the best jokes and memes doing rounds on the Internet.

The film is scheduled to release on October 12.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Kerala battled the worst floods in a 100 years. Here is a look at some of the devastating visuals from the state.
Watch Now
Kerala battled the worst floods in a 100 years. Here is a look at some of the de
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement