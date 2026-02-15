Caught on camera: Suit-clad ‘guest’ steals Rs 4 lakh from Jaipur bride on stage

In a matter of seconds, the thief lifted the bride’s handbag, concealed it inside his blazer, and slipped back into the crowd (Image source: @gharkekalesh/X)

A wedding celebration in Jaipur turned into a heist when a man reportedly posed as a guest and stole the bride’s handbag during the reception. The incident occurred on February 7 at Chandan One Marriage Garden, and the bag is said to have contained jewellery and cash worth nearly Rs 4 lakh.

As per the police complaint, the incident unfolded around 10.15 pm while the bride and groom were on stage posing for photographs, News 24 reported.

Amid the gathering, a man sporting a pantsuit blazer reportedly mingled with guests without arousing suspicion. In the video, the suspect approached the stage while friends and relatives crowded around it for pictures.