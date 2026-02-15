Caught on camera: Suit-clad ‘guest’ steals Rs 4 lakh from Jaipur bride on stage

A wedding celebration in Jaipur turned into a heist when a man reportedly posed as a guest and stole the bride’s handbag during the reception. The incident occurred on February 7 at Chandan One Marriage Garden, and the bag is said to have contained jewellery and cash worth nearly Rs 4 lakh.
As per the police complaint, the incident unfolded around 10.15 pm while the bride and groom were on stage posing for photographs, News 24 reported.
Amid the gathering, a man sporting a pantsuit blazer reportedly mingled with guests without arousing suspicion. In the video, the suspect approached the stage while friends and relatives crowded around it for pictures.
In a matter of seconds, he lifted the bride’s handbag, concealed it inside his blazer, and slipped back into the crowd.
Watch here:
Jaipur: Man (circled) posed as worker/guest, stole ₹4 lakh jewellery in front of everyone.
This is exactly why there’s always a senior trusted family member who sticks with the jewellery bag + all loose cash during weddings. Most crucial role! 💍🔒
pic.twitter.com/FhnoIVWr7p
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 14, 2026
The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “Same happened in my cousin’s marriage, person stole around 7-8L worth of ornaments,” a user wrote. “Smooth operator, seems like he’s done it several times before,” another user commented.
“This is the confidence which is required in the life,” a third user reacted.
The report stated that family members remained busy with the ceremony and photography, unaware of the theft. The disappearance of the bag came to light only after the photoshoot concluded and the bride discovered it was missing. A search at the venue yielded no results, leading the family to review the event recordings, the report added.
Nitin Karol, the groom’s brother, lodged a formal complaint with the police. Officials stated that the accused has been identified through the video evidence, and a search operation is currently in progress to locate and apprehend him.
The shocking episode has left both families shaken, casting a shadow over what was meant to be a joyful occasion. Investigators, however, remain optimistic that the clear visuals will assist in swiftly capturing the suspect.
