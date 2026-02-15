Caught on camera: Suit-clad ‘guest’ steals Rs 4 lakh from Jaipur bride on stage

Video footage shows the thief concealing the bride’s bag, containing cash and jewellery, inside his suit before slipping away into the crowd undetected.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 15, 2026 11:49 AM IST
In a matter of seconds, the thief lifted the bride’s handbag, concealed it inside his blazer, and slipped back into the crowd.In a matter of seconds, the thief lifted the bride’s handbag, concealed it inside his blazer, and slipped back into the crowd (Image source: @gharkekalesh/X)
Make us preferred source on Google

A wedding celebration in Jaipur turned into a heist when a man reportedly posed as a guest and stole the bride’s handbag during the reception. The incident occurred on February 7 at Chandan One Marriage Garden, and the bag is said to have contained jewellery and cash worth nearly Rs 4 lakh.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

As per the police complaint, the incident unfolded around 10.15 pm while the bride and groom were on stage posing for photographs, News 24 reported.

Amid the gathering, a man sporting a pantsuit blazer reportedly mingled with guests without arousing suspicion. In the video, the suspect approached the stage while friends and relatives crowded around it for pictures.

In a matter of seconds, he lifted the bride’s handbag, concealed it inside his blazer, and slipped back into the crowd.

Watch here:

The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “Same happened in my cousin’s marriage, person stole around 7-8L worth of ornaments,” a user wrote. “Smooth operator, seems like he’s done it several times before,” another user commented.

“This is the confidence which is required in the life,” a third user reacted.

Also Read | Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are ‘rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage

The report stated that family members remained busy with the ceremony and photography, unaware of the theft. The disappearance of the bag came to light only after the photoshoot concluded and the bride discovered it was missing. A search at the venue yielded no results, leading the family to review the event recordings, the report added.

Nitin Karol, the groom’s brother, lodged a formal complaint with the police. Officials stated that the accused has been identified through the video evidence, and a search operation is currently in progress to locate and apprehend him.

Story continues below this ad

The shocking episode has left both families shaken, casting a shadow over what was meant to be a joyful occasion. Investigators, however, remain optimistic that the clear visuals will assist in swiftly capturing the suspect.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pannun murder plot, Nikhil Gupta guilty plea, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assassination plot US, Khalistani separatist charges, murder-for-hire conspiracy, US India relations, Pannun plot details, extradition from Czech Republic, legal representation Gupta, money laundering charges, national security implications
He took blame on himself… wanted to end it: Nikhil Gupta’s family
boycott of an anganwadi cook, odisha anganwadi cook, odisha anganwadi worker, dalit community, dalit community discrimination, dalit discrimination, boycott of an anganwadi worker, Indian express news, current affairs
Every day she cycles to work, waits for kids who never show up — because she is Dalit
Kohrra Season 2 stars Mona Singh, Barun Sobti in the lead role
Kohrra Season 2 is a horror story that unfolds as a police procedural
Anil Kapoor reveals he was offered to join a political party after doing Nayak.
Anil Kapoor turned down offer to join a political party after Nayak's release: 'I didn't want to treat it as a photo op'
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Weather Pitch Report Live
WI vs NEP LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow West Indies vs Nepal match Live from Mumbai.
West Indies vs Nepal LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Bharti Singh
‘Main 80 kg, tu ek dum patla’: How Harssh Limbachiyaa’s reassurance helped Bharti Singh feel secure in love
Nothing Store
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Weather Pitch Report Live
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live
West Indies vs Nepal LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
WI vs NEP LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow West Indies vs Nepal match Live from Mumbai.
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
Why AI chatbots change their answers when you ask 'Are you sure?'
AI chatbots often revise their answers when challenged, a behaviour researchers call “sycophancy.”
India’s IT sector is adapting to generative AI without mass job losses, new study finds
Gen AI tools are boosting productivity across India’s IT sector, with new research showing jobs evolving rather than disappearing. (Image for representation: FreePik)
‘Main 80 kg, tu ek dum patla’: How Harssh Limbachiyaa’s reassurance helped Bharti Singh feel secure in love
Bharti Singh
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
Google’s Valentine’s Day special doodle celebrates the day of love
February, often referred to as the month of love, is the most-anticipated month among romantics
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement