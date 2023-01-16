‘Looks better than Diwali’: Jaipur sky lights up on Makar Sankranti

In India, between January 14 to 15, many parts of the country celebrate Makar Sankranti, a harvest festival that signals the end of winter and the arrival of spring.

It is celebrated when, as per the Hindu calendar, the Sun enters Capricorn (Makar) in the month of Pausha. While in the northern parts of India, the festival is known as Makar Sankranti, in Tamil Nadu it is celebrated as Pongal. In Gujarat and Rajasthan, people often celebrate Makar Sankranti with kite flying and sky balloon lanterns.

ALSO READ | Watch: Nagaland minister joins folk dancers during Tsungremmong celebrations

A video, of Jaipur’s vibrant Makar Sankranti celebrations, has gone viral with more than 4.5 lakh views since it was posted on January 14 by a Twitter user who goes by the name Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer). The 58-second video shows the sky lighting up with balloon lanterns and firecrackers.

In the comments, many people noted that the view appeared even more vibrant than Diwali celebrations. Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “Agar life me Jaipur vali Sankraant nahi dekhi, toh kya dekha (If you have not seen Sankraant in Jaipur, then what did you see?)?”.

While kite flying and using sky balloon lanterns have become popular ways of Sankranti celebrations, in recent years these practices have come under criticism. Animal activists urge people to not fly kites near trees or use synthetic kite threads as they seriously injure birds. Additionally, sky balloon lanterns have been credited with causing fire-related accidents.