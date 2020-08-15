Jaipur rains: Netizens share horrifying videos as heavy showers wreak havoc

Heavy rainfall in many parts of Jaipur caused severe flooding, leaving people stranded. (Source: Nekram Hurjar/ Twitter)

Torrential rains lashed Rajasthan’s capital city Jaipur on Friday, creating a flood-like situation in many parts. As normalcy was disrupted for residents of the Pink City, netizens flooded social media sites with videos capturing the havoc as waters gushed through the streets.

Low-lying areas were severely inundated after three hours of continuous rains. Shocking videos showed scores of vehicles submerged. In some places, strong water currents made it difficult for people to remain on their feet. Water filled government offices, hospitals and buses. It washed away many shanties in low-lying areas.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Heavy rain lashes parts of Jaipur India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the city for today and light rainfall for the next 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/qWlOwsGZFq — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, 132mm rainfall was recorded in the city, and 102.6mm at the Jaipur airport. Officials attributed the heavy rains to a cyclonic circulation over east Rajasthan.

Here’s how very heavy rainfall affected people in Jaipur and its surrounding areas:

#Rajasthan: Heavy rains lash Jaipur city. pic.twitter.com/Jt8Pwqyqtb — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 14, 2020

#HappeningNow Conditions of Jaipur Rain. What we have given to nature, nature is giving us back!pic.twitter.com/WL0siN9IxZ — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) August 14, 2020

Be it #Mumbai, #Ahmedabad and now #Jaipur, urban flooding creating a mess in the cities. And yes, no one is responsible. Why our cities so unprepared for this kind of situation? This is a common pattern now.This impacts vulnerable the most. #jaipurrain pic.twitter.com/qh5nszk6kM — Kumar Manish #VoicesAgainstCovidStigma (@kumarmanish9) August 14, 2020

Our @JaipurLitFest home @TheDiggiPalace inundated with flood water. The iconic front lawns have a foot of water flowing through into their dining area and the delegates lounge. Our prayers with the family and those in Jaipur without homes. #JaipurRains pic.twitter.com/8qbQECDIMj — Sanjoy K Roy (@SanjoyRoyTWA) August 14, 2020

Amazing ride in an amphibious vehicle in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/yu53pgBzOm — Anuj Dhar (@anujdhar) August 13, 2020

At least three people have died in rain-related incidents, reported news agency PTI.

Many people were rescued after a jeep was swept away by strong water currents while crossing a bridge in Kanota area where a dam had overflowed, Station House Officer (SHO) Narendra Singh Khichad said.

Jaipur District Collector Antar Singh Nehra said 50 families have been evacuated from slums in Jawahar Nagar area. He said 15-20 teams of civil defence personnel and three teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in waterlogged areas to carry out rescue operations.

(with inputs from PTI)

