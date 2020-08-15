scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Jaipur rains: Netizens share horrifying videos as heavy showers wreak havoc

Low-lying areas were severely inundated after three hours of continuous rains in Jaipur. Shocking videos showed scores of vehicles submerged. Some shanties in low-lying areas were washed away.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 15, 2020 11:25:30 am
jaipur, jaipur rains, jaipur floods, rajasthan heavy rainfall, rajsthan weather, jaipur rainfall floods, viral videos, indian expressHeavy rainfall in many parts of Jaipur caused severe flooding, leaving people stranded. (Source: Nekram Hurjar/ Twitter)

Torrential rains lashed Rajasthan’s capital city Jaipur on Friday, creating a flood-like situation in many parts. As normalcy was disrupted for residents of the Pink City, netizens flooded social media sites with videos capturing the havoc as waters gushed through the streets.

Low-lying areas were severely inundated after three hours of continuous rains. Shocking videos showed scores of vehicles submerged. In some places, strong water currents made it difficult for people to remain on their feet. Water filled government offices, hospitals and buses. It washed away many shanties in low-lying areas.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, 132mm rainfall was recorded in the city, and 102.6mm at the Jaipur airport. Officials attributed the heavy rains to a cyclonic circulation over east Rajasthan.

Here’s how very heavy rainfall affected people in Jaipur and its surrounding areas:

At least three people have died in rain-related incidents, reported news agency PTI.

Many people were rescued after a jeep was swept away by strong water currents while crossing a bridge in Kanota area where a dam had overflowed, Station House Officer (SHO) Narendra Singh Khichad said.

Jaipur District Collector Antar Singh Nehra said 50 families have been evacuated from slums in Jawahar Nagar area. He said 15-20 teams of civil defence personnel and three teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in waterlogged areas to carry out rescue operations.

(with inputs from PTI)

