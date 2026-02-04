Jaipur police officers gift Rs 6.21 lakh in ‘bhaat’ for wedding of longtime cook’s daughter

At Jaipur’s Kalwad police station, the entire staff stepped in as family for the wedding of the daughter of Himmat Kanwar, their cook for nearly 10 years.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 06:38 PM IST
Jaipur police collected Rs 6 lakhs bhaatThe bhaat included Rs 4.21 lakh in cash, jewellery valued at Rs 2 lakh, and household essentials ranging from utensils and beds to quilts and everyday items
Make us preferred source on Google

What unfolded at a wedding in a Rajasthan village was a reminder that duty doesn’t always end with a uniform.

At Jaipur’s Kalwad police station, the entire staff stepped in as family for the wedding of Gamini Kanwar, the daughter of Himmat Kanwar, a woman who has been cooking daily meals for the police personnel for nearly 10 years. After losing her husband, Himmat found quiet support in the station, where officers gradually became her closest safety net.

When Gamini’s wedding was fixed, Station House Officer Navratna Dholiya made sure the family wouldn’t face the occasion alone. Under his lead, the full police team travelled to Maliwada village, not just as guests but as the bride’s maternal relatives, taking on every responsibility usually handled by the maternal home.

The officers collectively arranged a traditional bhaat, a custom where the bride’s maternal family presents gifts and support, worth Rs 6.21 lakh. This included Rs 4.21 lakh in cash, jewellery valued at Rs 2 lakh, and household essentials ranging from utensils and beds to quilts and everyday items, all chosen with care.

 

They also became active participants in the ceremonies. Setting out from the police station in a festive procession to the sound of drums, the officers walked together to the wedding venue. SHO Dholiya took on the role of the bride’s “nana (maternal grandfather),” while his colleagues stood in as “mamas (maternal uncles),” performing customs like draping Gamini in a red veil, applying a tilak, and blessing her as elders would.

A video from the wedding, shared on Instagram by Jaipur-based vlogger Ashok Kumar Jangid, soon went viral. As the ceremony ended, many guests were visibly emotional. According to India Today, Himmat Kanwar, holding back tears, said that after her husband’s death, she had feared being left without support, and that the way the police officers stood by her daughter as family was something she would “never forget”.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The plane touched down safely in Kolkata at 3:03 pm.
Emergency landing at Kolkata airport after Turkish Airlines plane catches fire
lok sabha, pm modi speech,
LIVE: Minutes before PM speech, Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 AM tomorrow
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
man saves cows railway crossing
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan are batting first and have built patiently
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Semi Final
Union budget,
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Archana Puran Singh Parmeet Sethi
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage 'trauma', struggles of first pregnancy: 'Was feeling pukish for 8 months, lost so much weight'; Parmeet Sethi says had 'no clue'
reels, mental health
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Semi Final
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan are batting first and have built patiently
'It is not a punishment camp': Sjoerd Marijne on restoring culture and trust in Indian women’s hockey
Sjoerd Marijne India women's hockey team
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
reels, mental health
Struggling to land job interviews? These 6 ChatGPT prompts are a game changer
With ChatGPT, you can use targeted prompts to get personalised feedback and strategies to get your dream job faster. (Image for representation: Freepik)
Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans
Created by Matt Schlicht, Moltbook is a Reddit like forum designed exclusively for AI agents.
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage 'trauma', struggles of first pregnancy: 'Was feeling pukish for 8 months, lost so much weight'; Parmeet Sethi says had 'no clue'
Archana Puran Singh Parmeet Sethi
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
American tourist Indians are lazy
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
man saves cows railway crossing
'Absolute hero': Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea
After four hours battling the waves, he reached the shore and collapsed from exhaustion
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal
In his post, Deepinder Goyal encouraged his former employees to rejoin the company
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement