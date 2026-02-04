Jaipur police officers gift Rs 6.21 lakh in ‘bhaat’ for wedding of longtime cook’s daughter

The bhaat included Rs 4.21 lakh in cash, jewellery valued at Rs 2 lakh, and household essentials ranging from utensils and beds to quilts and everyday items

What unfolded at a wedding in a Rajasthan village was a reminder that duty doesn’t always end with a uniform.

At Jaipur’s Kalwad police station, the entire staff stepped in as family for the wedding of Gamini Kanwar, the daughter of Himmat Kanwar, a woman who has been cooking daily meals for the police personnel for nearly 10 years. After losing her husband, Himmat found quiet support in the station, where officers gradually became her closest safety net.

When Gamini’s wedding was fixed, Station House Officer Navratna Dholiya made sure the family wouldn’t face the occasion alone. Under his lead, the full police team travelled to Maliwada village, not just as guests but as the bride’s maternal relatives, taking on every responsibility usually handled by the maternal home.