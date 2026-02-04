Jaipur police officers gift Rs 6.21 lakh in ‘bhaat’ for wedding of longtime cook’s daughter

What unfolded at a wedding in a Rajasthan village was a reminder that duty doesn’t always end with a uniform.
At Jaipur’s Kalwad police station, the entire staff stepped in as family for the wedding of Gamini Kanwar, the daughter of Himmat Kanwar, a woman who has been cooking daily meals for the police personnel for nearly 10 years. After losing her husband, Himmat found quiet support in the station, where officers gradually became her closest safety net.
When Gamini’s wedding was fixed, Station House Officer Navratna Dholiya made sure the family wouldn’t face the occasion alone. Under his lead, the full police team travelled to Maliwada village, not just as guests but as the bride’s maternal relatives, taking on every responsibility usually handled by the maternal home.
The officers collectively arranged a traditional bhaat, a custom where the bride’s maternal family presents gifts and support, worth Rs 6.21 lakh. This included Rs 4.21 lakh in cash, jewellery valued at Rs 2 lakh, and household essentials ranging from utensils and beds to quilts and everyday items, all chosen with care.
They also became active participants in the ceremonies. Setting out from the police station in a festive procession to the sound of drums, the officers walked together to the wedding venue. SHO Dholiya took on the role of the bride’s “nana (maternal grandfather),” while his colleagues stood in as “mamas (maternal uncles),” performing customs like draping Gamini in a red veil, applying a tilak, and blessing her as elders would.
A video from the wedding, shared on Instagram by Jaipur-based vlogger Ashok Kumar Jangid, soon went viral. As the ceremony ended, many guests were visibly emotional. According to India Today, Himmat Kanwar, holding back tears, said that after her husband’s death, she had feared being left without support, and that the way the police officers stood by her daughter as family was something she would “never forget”.
