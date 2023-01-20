Jaipur artist makes the world’s smallest spoon

From dainty teaspoons to massive soup spoons, this item of cutlery has a diverse range. Now, an artist from Jaipur in Rajasthan has added to this endless discourse of spoon sizes as he made the world’s smallest spoon. This spoon is merely 2 mm in height. For perspective, it is smaller than a person’s fingernail and is not capable of holding even two grains of sugar.

While talking to the Guinness World Records, the artiste Navratan Prajapati said, “Guinness World Records is the Koh-i-Noor diamond in records and after receiving it I feel like wearing the most magnificent crown on my head”. He also added that he wants to develop a miniature craft museum in future.

Prajapati has been in news for other masterful artworks like making a statue of lord Mahavir on a pencil tip and making accurate clay portraits of famous personalities like President Draupadi Murmu.

New record: Smallest wooden spoon – 2 mm (0.7 inches) made by Navratan Prajapati Murtikar (India) 🥄 pic.twitter.com/wrFltImEPf — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 19, 2023

In 2006, he got a Limca World Record certification for making the world’s smallest functional lantern that could run for a few seconds on three to four drops of kerosene.

Previously the world record for making the smallest wooden spoon was held by Gowrishankar Gummadidhala, an artist from Telangana who had crafted a 4.5 mm long wooden spoon in 2021.

Earlier this month, miniature artist Satya Narayan Maharana from Odisha, made two of the world’s smallest hockey sticks. While the height of one stick was 5 mm and its width was 1 mm, the other stick was 1 cm in height and 1 mm in width.