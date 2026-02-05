‘Zero civic sense’: Clean-up drive in West Bengal turns chaotic after shopkeeper spits on freshly cleaned street

In the video, the volunteer shares that the argument escalated as the shopkeepers ganged up against them (Image source: @thebrief.in/Instagram)

Civic sense is one of the most-heated topics dominating social media, with several NGOs and institutions in India attempting to raise awareness. However, a clean-up drive ended up in an altercation after a group of volunteers were heckled by shopkeepers in West Bengal’s Jaigaon.

It all began when the volunteers were cleaning litter, and a shopkeeper spat gutka or tobacco on the streets. Upon confrontation, another shopkeeper accused a volunteer of conducting clean-up drives just for fame. This offended the volunteer, leading to the altercation.

“Civic sense ekdam zero hai. Aise hi toh hamara Jaigaon develop nahi ho raha hai (We have zero civic sense, this is why our Jaigaon is not developing),” the volunteer remarked. “Hum fame lene ke liye nahi… Yeh aap galat bol rahe hain (We are not doing this for fame… You are mistaken),” he told the shopkeeper.