Video shows Jaguar stuck over speed breaker. Netizens question poor roads in Indian cities

Indian roads have long been notorious for being bad and poorly maintained. The roads filled with potholes and cracks cause added issues like traffic jams, increased probability of accidents, and also end up damaging vehicles.

A video from Mumbai which shows a Jaguar getting stuck over a speed breaker once again highlights the poorly-made roads even in the most advanced cities of the country. The now-viral video shows people coming together and successfully pushing the car over the speed bump.

This clip was posted online by Instagram user Sid Sharma (simplysid08) on February 24. While sharing the video, Sharma wrote, “Why dont we have proper roads in Financial Capital???”.

In the comments, many people recalled instances where they saw vehicles getting stuck in a similar fashion. An Instagram user wrote, “Its not just this…come to my locality, i can show you plenty of speed breakers that a sedan or hatchback also cant cross smoothly and gets hit hard under the floor….”.

Another person said, “Who authorised to make such huge speed breakers? Is there not any guidelines on making such humongous speed breakers?”.

However, many people also argued that the Jaguar was stuck due to its faulty air suspension system. Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “Actually its because the car has air suspension front and back and in this case looks like the rear one is gone , the car had lowered down due to this , it’s impossible to clear the speed bump this way . Foolish owner ”.