Jadeja memes flood social media after captaincy announcement

On Thursday, two days before the inaugural match of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) edition was to be played, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced that MS Dhoni has decided to pass on the captaincy baton to Ravindra Jadeja.

Dhoni had served as the CSK’s captain since 2008. The team won four IPL trophies under his leadership and became the runner-up five times.

In a statement announcing the formal change of guard, the CSK wrote, “MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.”

Jadeja fans have been thrilled ever since the news of his captaincy was announced, with congratulatory messages pouring in for the 33-year-old all-rounder in the form of hilarious memes on social media.

Ravindra Jadeja appointed as CSK’s new captain pic.twitter.com/fqHApuRiGM — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) March 24, 2022

#Amul Topical: Defending champs CSK take the field today with a new captain in Ravindra Jadeja! pic.twitter.com/dfAViproCN — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 26, 2022

Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja’s wife, also posted a message congratulating her husband and thanking Dhoni for giving Jadeja the opportunity to lead.

Earlier this month, Jadeja made headlines for his stellar all-round performance during the India and Sri Lanka Test series.

However, the CSK lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in the opening game and Jadeja’s decision-making ability came under fire from a section of fans. It will be interesting to see how the team does under its newly appointed captain. The IPL 2022 will conclude on May 29.