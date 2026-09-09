‘Gambling with our lives’: Why a 27-year-old researcher quit Anthropic and OpenAI

He also issued an extreme warning about the potential consequences of developing such systems (Representational image)

A researcher recently resigned from Anthropic, warning that leading artificial intelligence companies are moving too quickly toward increasingly powerful and potentially uncontrollable AI systems.

Jacob Coxon, 27, announced his resignation in a post on X, saying he had spent the past three years conducting pretraining research at both Anthropic and OpenAI.

“Neither company is acting responsibly. They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives,” Coxon wrote.

A warning

Coxon argued that future AI systems could be far more capable than many people currently anticipate. He predicted that advanced systems could eventually hack computer systems, transform entire fields almost overnight, and accumulate significant real-world power and resources.