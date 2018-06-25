Follow Us:
Monday, June 25, 2018
J K Rowling sends personalised notes and Harry Potter goodies to students of J&K school

After one little girl's letter to J K Rowling went viral, to everyone’s surprise the 'Harry Potter' creator not only replied but also asked for the little girl’s address to “send her something.” After two months the author shipped amazing gifts leaving students and teachers lose their mind by her kind gesture.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 25, 2018 7:47:58 pm
j k rowling, harry potter, j k rowling kashmir student gift, jk rowling gifts kashmir girl books, jk rowling kashmir school gifts, good news, viral news, indian express, The beautiful gesture by J K Rowling has left many teary-eyed on Twitter but out of happiness. (Source: @enthahotness/ Twitter)
J K Rowling, the loved author of Harry Potter series, is not just known for her books and the films they inspired but also for her kind nature. Two months ago in April, she left a 12-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir speechless by replying to her simple letter. As it happened, Kulsum, a student from Haji Public School wrote a heartwarming letter to the renowned author after getting inspired by her life and achievements. Like Rowling’s million fans, Kulsum also wished she could “meet her” one day.

Her teacher shared the letter on Twitter and tagged Rowling letting her know about these first generation English learners who were certainly not excepting a reply. But to everyone’s surprise the ‘Harry Potter’ creator not only replied but also asked for the little girl’s address to “send her something.”

While many forgot about this sweet incident on the virtual world, keeping her promise, Rowling shipped amazing gifts for not just Kulsum but also her classmates!

Yes, in a big box of goodies, the British author, sent personalised handwritten note, inscribed book and a few Harry Potter merchandise for the students of Kulsum’s school.

Taking to Twitter, Director of Haji Public School, Sabbah Haji posted photos and videos of the excited students unboxing the items and the sheer joy and happiness on their faces have left others teary-eyed on the micro-blogging site.

Their class teacher also wrote that in all the excitement their practice exam got canceled. “We were supposed to have our practice exam for Civics after school. No such luck. Everyone was way too excited.”

Rowling too reacted to the videos and said she was happy that the kids received it.

The beautiful gesture has left fans rooting for Rowling.

Amazing, isn’t it?

