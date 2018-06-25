J K Rowling sends personalised notes and Harry Potter goodies to students of J&K school

The beautiful gesture by J K Rowling has left many teary-eyed on Twitter but out of happiness. (Source: @enthahotness/ Twitter) The beautiful gesture by J K Rowling has left many teary-eyed on Twitter but out of happiness. (Source: @enthahotness/ Twitter)

J K Rowling, the loved author of Harry Potter series, is not just known for her books and the films they inspired but also for her kind nature. Two months ago in April, she left a 12-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir speechless by replying to her simple letter. As it happened, Kulsum, a student from Haji Public School wrote a heartwarming letter to the renowned author after getting inspired by her life and achievements. Like Rowling’s million fans, Kulsum also wished she could “meet her” one day.

Her teacher shared the letter on Twitter and tagged Rowling letting her know about these first generation English learners who were certainly not excepting a reply. But to everyone’s surprise the ‘Harry Potter’ creator not only replied but also asked for the little girl’s address to “send her something.”

While many forgot about this sweet incident on the virtual world, keeping her promise, Rowling shipped amazing gifts for not just Kulsum but also her classmates!

Here’s Kulsum opening her gifts from JKR. #HajiPublicSchool pic.twitter.com/FCGmAvBT76 — Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) June 23, 2018

Yes, in a big box of goodies, the British author, sent personalised handwritten note, inscribed book and a few Harry Potter merchandise for the students of Kulsum’s school.

Taking to Twitter, Director of Haji Public School, Sabbah Haji posted photos and videos of the excited students unboxing the items and the sheer joy and happiness on their faces have left others teary-eyed on the micro-blogging site.

Today was our last day of class before Term 1 exams and look what arrived in the mail. GIFTS FROM JKR with personalized notes for Kulsum. All of class 7 (along with their director @imsabbah ) lost their minds. ❤️🤗#HajiPublicSchool pic.twitter.com/pz4pvwUkN6 — EnthaMiss (@enthahotness) June 23, 2018

Their class teacher also wrote that in all the excitement their practice exam got canceled. “We were supposed to have our practice exam for Civics after school. No such luck. Everyone was way too excited.”

We were supposed to have our practice exam for Civics after school. No such luck. Everyone was way too excited. (Rajveer got the bhooth pencil it seems.) #HajiPublicSchool pic.twitter.com/62lbnBbxWe — EnthaMiss (@enthahotness) June 23, 2018

One last video. Kulsum reading her very special note. #HajiPublicSchool pic.twitter.com/66sZWmxCGm — EnthaMiss (@enthahotness) June 23, 2018

Rowling too reacted to the videos and said she was happy that the kids received it.

I’m so happy it got there! I was getting worried! Xxx — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 23, 2018

The beautiful gesture has left fans rooting for Rowling.

Nothing more satisfying than seeing happy kids in the morning. — Raghvendra Sharma (@raghven_ace) June 24, 2018

Wow wow wow…. this is fantastic! @jk_rowling stay blessed! — :-) (@ruvaida_reyaz) June 23, 2018

This makes my heart all warm and fuzzy inside pic.twitter.com/fmwUw3mIm2 — Bourne Stupidity (@BourneStupidity) June 23, 2018

Super! Feel elated from a thousand miles away. Respect for the thoughtfulness of JKR and great work of your School. #HajiPublicSchool @jk_rowling Kulsum and the class have now found a ‘star’ – let her be their North Star, lighting up their way! — Debiprasad Mishra (@DebiprasaMishra) June 24, 2018

So so awesome @jk_rowling — Kavita Chowdhury (@kavitachowdhury) June 24, 2018

Heart touching gesture — Suunil Sharrma (@suunil31) June 24, 2018

My jealousy has just been shattered by the immense joy this has brought to me today♥️ — Dr Shruti Singh (@TheGoodDentista) June 24, 2018

Wow what a sight what a moment it should have been. Excellent gesture from JKR. — Melon Kohli (@vvkarthik) June 24, 2018

Amazing, isn’t it?

