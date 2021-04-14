Its raining memes after CBSE cancels Class 10 Board exams, postpones 12th

While the announcement left Class 10th students excited, many anticipated the situation for ICSE and other State Board students.

Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across India, the Education Ministry has postponed CBSE Class 12 board exams and cancelled the Class 10 exams on Wednesday. The decision comes after the mounting pressure on the Centre to postpone the CBSE Board exams that were scheduled for next month.

After consulting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry postponed the exams for Class 12 and will review the situation on June 1 to decide fresh dates. The dates will be announced at least two weeks before the start of the exam.

BREAKING: Education Ministry postpones Class 12 CBSE Board exams. Will review situation on June 1 to decide fresh dates. Class 10 CBSE Board exam cancelled @IndianExpress — Ritika Chopra (@KhurafatiChopra) April 14, 2021

“The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the ministry said in a press release.

While the announcement left Class 10 students excited, many anticipated the situation for ICSE and other State Board students. However, some also took to Twitter to share the reactions of CBSE class 12th students, who have to wait for the new exam dates.

#cancelicseboardexams2021

ICSE students who helped CBSE students to cancel exams but the government only cancels CBSE exams ICSE STUDENTS: pic.twitter.com/NngDdTIYV5 — matrix boi (@matrix98400331) April 14, 2021

#cbseboardexam2021 class 10th cancelled & class 12th postponed. le students : pic.twitter.com/jnEalpGpOZ — Rare 🦋 (@madwomansays) April 14, 2021

Exams cancelled for CBSE 10th class

Le students: pic.twitter.com/RIzGrfXxkq — OmG Says (@bymistake_memes) April 14, 2021

All The 10th and 12th Students To

Government And @PMOIndia#cbseboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/Gu7YBjrC4n — Rishab Singh (@Rishabisback) April 14, 2021

#cbseboardexam2021

CBSE 10th board exam cancelled

SSC AND ICSE Board’s Students : pic.twitter.com/pzOCi7a1Q7 — Aditya_Sahu (@adityasahu30) April 14, 2021

After seeing that#cbseboardexam2021

Class 10 exam cancelled.

Class 12 students be like pic.twitter.com/cBWpiyD19d — Ckmkb (@Ckmkb18) April 14, 2021

#cbseboardexam2021

Board exam of class 10th

is cancelled .

10th student.. pic.twitter.com/lzGxr9blZ6 — ashfaq 🥀 (@unknown_devil05) April 14, 2021