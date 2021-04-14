Its raining memes after CBSE cancels Class 10 Board exams, postpones 12th

April 14, 2021 7:07:00 pm
Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across India, the Education Ministry has postponed CBSE Class 12 board exams and cancelled the Class 10 exams on Wednesday. The decision comes after the mounting pressure on the Centre to postpone the CBSE Board exams that were scheduled for next month.
After consulting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry postponed the exams for Class 12 and will review the situation on June 1 to decide fresh dates. The dates will be announced at least two weeks before the start of the exam.
BREAKING: Education Ministry postpones Class 12 CBSE Board exams. Will review situation on June 1 to decide fresh dates.
Class 10 CBSE Board exam cancelled @IndianExpress
— Ritika Chopra (@KhurafatiChopra) April 14, 2021
“The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the ministry said in a press release.
While the announcement left Class 10 students excited, many anticipated the situation for ICSE and other State Board students. However, some also took to Twitter to share the reactions of CBSE class 12th students, who have to wait for the new exam dates.
#cancelicseboardexams2021
ICSE students who helped CBSE students to cancel exams but the government only cancels CBSE exams
ICSE STUDENTS: pic.twitter.com/NngDdTIYV5
— matrix boi (@matrix98400331) April 14, 2021
#cbseboardexam2021 class 10th cancelled & class 12th postponed.
le students : pic.twitter.com/jnEalpGpOZ
— Rare 🦋 (@madwomansays) April 14, 2021
Exams cancelled for CBSE 10th class
Le students: pic.twitter.com/RIzGrfXxkq
— OmG Says (@bymistake_memes) April 14, 2021
After #cbseboardexam2021 cancelled & postponed.
Topper : pic.twitter.com/YrIU8OuoRf
— Rare 🦋 (@madwomansays) April 14, 2021
All The 10th and 12th Students To
Government And @PMOIndia#cbseboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/Gu7YBjrC4n
— Rishab Singh (@Rishabisback) April 14, 2021
#cbseboardexam2021
CBSE 10th board exam cancelled
SSC AND ICSE Board’s Students : pic.twitter.com/pzOCi7a1Q7
— Aditya_Sahu (@adityasahu30) April 14, 2021
After seeing that#cbseboardexam2021
Class 10 exam cancelled.
Class 12 students be like pic.twitter.com/cBWpiyD19d
— Ckmkb (@Ckmkb18) April 14, 2021
#cbseboardexam2021
Board exam of class 10th
is cancelled .
10th student.. pic.twitter.com/lzGxr9blZ6
— ashfaq 🥀 (@unknown_devil05) April 14, 2021
#cancelboardexams2021 #cbseboardexam2021 #cancelboardexam2021 @DrRPNishank @VarshaEGaikwad
Le 12th students now : pic.twitter.com/IH35YvjZwe
— Amey Wani (@wani_amey) April 14, 2021
#cbseboardexam2021 12th student now pic.twitter.com/FG3oYZnstV
— Aditya Chaudhari (@Aashu_619) April 14, 2021
#cbseboardexam2021
Class 10th students right now🌝 pic.twitter.com/sMs1YT5QZw
— SHWETA🥂 (@shwetaas3) April 14, 2021
#cancelboardexams#cbseboardexam2021 cancelled for class 10
Meanwhile class 12th students: pic.twitter.com/AbLGbmNq5m
— CBSE Wale Bhaiya (@CBSEWaleBhaiya) April 14, 2021
#cbseboardexam2021 for class 10th students
Le frustrated CBSE class 12th students : pic.twitter.com/YRDohPYEfs
— Anushka Srivastava (@Anushka18283649) April 14, 2021
