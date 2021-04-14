scorecardresearch
Its raining memes after CBSE cancels Class 10 Board exams, postpones 12th

The Education Ministry postponed the Board exams for Class 12 and said it will review the situation on June 1 to decide fresh dates. Class 10 exams have been cancelled.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 14, 2021 7:07:00 pm
CBSE, CBSE class 10 boards, CBse class 10 boards cancelled, CBSE boards news, twitter reactions CBSE boards, indian express, indian express newsWhile the announcement left Class 10th students excited, many anticipated the situation for ICSE and other State Board students.

Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across India, the Education Ministry has postponed CBSE Class 12 board exams and cancelled the Class 10 exams on Wednesday. The decision comes after the mounting pressure on the Centre to postpone the CBSE Board exams that were scheduled for next month.

After consulting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry postponed the exams for Class 12 and will review the situation on June 1 to decide fresh dates. The dates will be announced at least two weeks before the start of the exam.

“The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the ministry said in a press release.

While the announcement left Class 10 students excited, many anticipated the situation for ICSE and other State Board students. However, some also took to Twitter to share the reactions of CBSE class 12th students, who have to wait for the new exam dates.

